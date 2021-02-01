Caring for your hair under synthetics

AS we begin celebrating Black History Month today, there is no better time to reconnect with your roots – not just your heritage, but the ones on your head. While protective styles that use synthetics (or human hair), such as braids, sew-ins, and wigs, can be great for your natural hair, you must ensure that you are caring for it while you have them installed.

Hair stylist and natural hair vlogger Nacketia Knight, curator of the Jamaican HairGoddess YouTube channel, explained to All Woman that although certain protective styles do not allow for much manipulation of your natural hair once they are installed, it is important for you to care for your hair before, during, and after wearing synthetics.

She recommends these tips:

Prepare your hair

“It is important that you prepare your natural hair for whatever style you are about to install, especially if it's one that will cover all of your natural hair for a long time,” Knight says. “Give your hair a good deep conditioning treatment, and ensure it is clean and well moisturised before you get it braided or done in corn rows for a wig or sew-in.”

Reduce tension as much as possible

Knight warns that doing hair too tightly before or while installing a protective style can cause headaches, irritation and redness and flaking, and even hair loss. “Ensure that your cornrows are comfortable, especially around your hairline, before you allow the stylist to go any further,” she advises. “And be mindful that the thread is not being pulled too tightly in a sew-in. A wig should fit you snugly, but not so much that it causes pain.” She recommends knotless braids as an ideal low-tension protective style.

Keep hair clean and moist

“While the hair is installed, depending on the style, you can go through with your fingers or a drip bottle and moisturise,” she notes. “For some styles, such as braids, you can even have a wash day or two with the braids still in. For wigs, there is really no excuse. You can remove it and care for your hair and put it back on.”

Remove hair when it's time

Knight points out that there is no specified time to keep in any protective style, and it depends on each individual's preference and hair needs. “Most women try to go for four to six weeeks, but people whose scalps sweat a lot, or those with issues such as dandruff or eczema will definitely have to take it out sooner.”

Deep condition afterwards

Post-installation care is just as important as pre-care, Knight says. “After your style is out, let the hair breathe for a few days, or at least a few hours before you install another style. Ensure that you hydrate and moisturise your hair again, especially if you had the style in for a long time.”