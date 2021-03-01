Ce'Cile releases My Hair Story

MUSIC executive and dancehall artiste Ce'Cile has ventured into new territory with her first released children's book, titled My Hair Story.

The 24-page hardcover aims to encourage young girls to embrace their authentic selves.

“ My Hair Story encourages our girls to see the value of being themselves, appreciating their individual beauty, and embracing their authentic self, starting with their hair. They are never too young to learn self-love and that everyone is a little different from each other. Our differences are our strengths, and the book teaches children these values in a gentle way that they will understand,” Ce'Cile explained.

She continued, “The decision to write this book was based on experiences with my own daughter. As someone who wore braids and weaves quite often for work, my daughter Nana would always ask if she could wear weaves, and say that she wanted longer, softer-textured hair. This became more and more frequent and I realised this needed some attention. My Hair Story imparts values of self-love and teaches children to embrace the things that make them unique.”

According to the Changes singer, encouraging self-love from an early age will help young girls as they progress in life.

“In retrospect, I realise this has always been an issue in my country and in our communities. Some of us may not have started our own self-love early, but we can change and break the cycle with our children,” she shared.

“My hope is, along with teaching about self-love, this book will encourage young girls to be tolerant of how others look and be mindful that others may be going through difficult situations that can affect the way they look,” Ce'Cile added.

She explained the concept behind the title of the book.

“I wanted a title that was specific to what the book was about, but would feel personal to every little girl who reads it. The book is also just that: A story or poetry about hair.”

My Hair Story is available for pre-order. March 12 is the official release, although copies can be purchased at Kingston Bookshop locations. It is also available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Book Baby in digital and print format.