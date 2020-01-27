Celeb dads that make us go awww

THE only thing that moved faster than Usain Bolt last week was the news that his long-time girlfriend Kasi Bennet is pregnant with their first child. Congratulations poured in for the couple as the Internet lit up with photos of Bennett in a flowing red gown on a beach, clutching the world's cutest little baby bump. It's a bit early to tell what other world record “Baby Bolt” will break, but we do know for sure that the thought of daddy Bolt made us go “Awww”.

We also thought of the elite league of doting local dads that Bolt will become a part of when the little bundle arrives. Although they don't usually get a lot of attention for it, we have many exemplary men who are not only excelling professionally, but are great with their families, too, and we can't help but come down with a serious case of baby fever when these men are on #daddyduty.

Wayne Marshall

If a manual on raising boys was ever written, it's probably hidden somewhere in Wayne Marshall's house. Little Oz Orion, who was born last year, is the artiste's fourth child, and the final member of the six-a-side football team that can now come from the home. “What does it mean to be a father? So many things come to mind, but showing up everyday in every way for the people who need your guidance and love is number one,” he said in an Instagram post.

Agent Sasco

Though he does not play by the rules when Nicole decides on a pajama uniform for the family Christmas pictures, we love to see Sasco on daddy duties. From watching his big apple AC grow up to his height, to letting little JC help out in the studio and even letting LC record songs about loving food, we can bank on Sasco for some quality daddy-time content. He is always giving thanks for his family, and we are here for it.

Alando Terrelonge

“Fatherhood — the pure magic of being there when they wake up in the middle of the night — to find comfort in the loving arms and gentle embrace of their father.” The locked wonder not only teaches us basic Spanish on his social media, but he teaches us that actively and emotionally present dads make all the difference in the lives of children — just ask Alex and Athens.

Asafa Powell

Daddy Bolt is going to have some catching up to do, because the Sub10 King has been out of the blocks for several years now, with three adorable children hugging his neck like gold medals. Though he is not a man of long captions, every image of Asafa on daddy duty melts our hearts. Bolt might want to ask Asafa to coach him a bit here, or he could easily find himself overshadowed.

Aidonia

Even a big baller like “Diddy” has to slow his roll for some daddy-and-son time sometimes. We just cannot get enough of our dancehall artistes showing our young men the importance of being there for their families. So the next time he decides to take a year off from music, no one has to question, 'Weh di genna deh?' He is spending time with little King-Khalif.

Garfield Taylor

Even the toughest dads have a soft spot for their daughters, and it is clear that Jordan has “Bucka” wrapped tightly around her busy little toddler fingers. He just cannot take enough pictures of the little cherub, and every single one is awww-worthy! We ran a poll to find out why the JCF Director of Property Management and Maintenance is so popular on the “Gram”, and it revealed that 10 per cent of his followers are there for the food pics, 20 per cent are there to look at his wife Lecia-Gaye, and the other 70 are there to keep up with the many moods of Jordy.

ZJ Vybz

While he is more popular for his social commentary, news, and promotional page (@vybzpromo), Zip FM disc jock Shane Clarke Jr instantly ascended into the fraternity of revered Jamaican dads when he shared his tear-jerking story of the difficulties he was having in trying to visit his Canadian-born son. When he was finally granted a Canadian visa last year and shared the emotional reunion with his son, it was nothing short of moving. Clarke also became the father of a princess, Zaya, in November, who is already warming our hearts.