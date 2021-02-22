Celebrating a queen
HELEN Hamilton celebrated her 59th birthday in style on February 12, as her son Stephen Hamilton orchestrated an exquisite photoshoot to celebrate the woman who raised him as a single mother.
Hamilton, who is the CEO of Eskay Catering (IG@eskaycaterers), felt moved to co-ordinate the jungle-themed shoot to capture the fierceness and pride with which his mother protected and nurtured her only child.
Hamilton shared that his mother was the first customer of his catering business, which has grown to become one of the most lucrative in the country. “I am still benefiting from her resilience and caring nature to this day, as she continually displays this with her strong words of encouragement,” Hamilton told All Woman. “She is a real queen… the queen of the jungle, and I make it my duty to celebrate her.”
The photoshoot boasted the lush scenery of White River in Ocho Rios, which is famous for rafting. The details of tropical backdrop on the river were brought together by 8 Wonder Decor (@8wondersdecor). The queen reigned in a custom designed dress by Jamaican celebrity designer Kadian Nicely (@kadiannicelyexclusive).
Photo/cinematography coverage was provided by @bwoypedro, and make-up by renowned makeup artist Oneil Baugh (@glambyoneilmua6618). The glam was not complete without nails by Renee, hair by Debra and her live jungle pals for the day — the female python snake and Sun conure bird — by Oryane.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy