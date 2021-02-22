Celebrating a queen

HELEN Hamilton celebrated her 59th birthday in style on February 12, as her son Stephen Hamilton orchestrated an exquisite photoshoot to celebrate the woman who raised him as a single mother.

Hamilton, who is the CEO of Eskay Catering (IG@eskaycaterers), felt moved to co-ordinate the jungle-themed shoot to capture the fierceness and pride with which his mother protected and nurtured her only child.

Hamilton shared that his mother was the first customer of his catering business, which has grown to become one of the most lucrative in the country. “I am still benefiting from her resilience and caring nature to this day, as she continually displays this with her strong words of encouragement,” Hamilton told All Woman. “She is a real queen… the queen of the jungle, and I make it my duty to celebrate her.”

The photoshoot boasted the lush scenery of White River in Ocho Rios, which is famous for rafting. The details of tropical backdrop on the river were brought together by 8 Wonder Decor (@8wondersdecor). The queen reigned in a custom designed dress by Jamaican celebrity designer Kadian Nicely (@kadiannicelyexclusive).

Photo/cinematography coverage was provided by @bwoypedro, and make-up by renowned makeup artist Oneil Baugh (@glambyoneilmua6618). The glam was not complete without nails by Renee, hair by Debra and her live jungle pals for the day — the female python snake and Sun conure bird — by Oryane.