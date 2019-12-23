Christmas gift ideas for car lovers

IF you have a car lover in your life, chances are you already know just how particular he/she is when it comes to their vehicle and what exactly is used on or in it.

For the car enthusiast on your list, auto mechanic and car enthusiast Roshane Holness says that while in general car lovers splurge on high-end products, parts and service for their vehicles, there is range of essential supplies that they would appreciate that fit a variety of possible Christmas budgets.

High-quality care products

If you are gifting a car lover, don't cheap out on care products. This is a crucial part of their routine maintenance system and so you don't want to offend them or have your products thrown in the junk bin by choosing inferior quality supplies. To avoid all this, check the brand and type of products that your loved one uses and buy these.

A wheel cleaning kit

Most people pay very little attention to wheel care; this is not the case for car lovers and they will spend hours trying to make their car wheels clean. You can make it much easier for them with a wheel cleaning kit because it has specific tools to rid the wheels of built-up brake dust and debris.

Echo auto

Car lovers are always willing to embrace technology in the car improvement system. Holness said that this gift is ideal because of its many features. The device connects to the user's speakers via auxiliary or smartphone via Bluetooth. And through the Alexa app users can use voice commands to control just about anything from navigation and phone calls to streaming music and sending text messages. With its featured eight microphones, Holness said that it makes capturing commands even in the presence of loud noises from the air conditioner, for example, possible.

Car trunk organiser

Not just the outside, but the inside of every car lover's vehicle must look a particular way, including the trunk. You can help your favourite car lover achieve a much neater, organised trunk with this sturdy accessory.

Auto vacuum

Dust getting in your car is a must and well, other little accidents, especially when you have kids, is possible. With this accessory you can vacuum your car as often as needed to prevent dust build-up.

Weather tech car liners

One thing that can't be avoided altogether is dirt on the car floor — whether it's debris from shoes or other nuisances. While the driver might not have total control over a little mess, something can be done to protect the car floor interior with the use of weather tech car liners. It's a guarantee that your car enthusiast will love this.

Cordless tyre inflator

We have all been in a position where we started our journey without realising that at least one tyre needed some air. To avoid the wait at a service station or just in case there is none in sight, your loved one could benefit from the convenience of this.

GPS navigation system

If the vehicle does not come with a navigation system then this would make a good gift especially for someone who does a lot of personal or work-related travel. Your phone may work alright, but you can save on phone battery and enjoy the convenience of being provided with accurate turn-by-turn directions, traffic updates, as well as updates on places nearby that you need to access, like gas stations.

Auto work gloves

Most car lovers will spend a great deal of time exploring their cars. This means getting their hands dirty all the time. A nice, sturdy pair of work gloves may be their best friend as they get better acquainted with their car.