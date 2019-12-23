Christmas gifts your boyfriend will actually like

BOYFRIENDS... husbands, they're so hard to shop for, even when we know them like we do the palm of our hands. Even when armed with knowledge of their favourite colours, hobbies and places to be, for example, making a decision on the ideal Christmas gift can feel like a job.

If you are still uncertain as to what to give your partner as you get closer to Christmas day, you may find a gem on our list of 10 gift suggestions your man will not just appreciate, but will actually use.

Cologne

Once your man is a cologne person then you really can't go wrong — well, once you listen to him keenly. You wouldn't want to get him a fragrance he already has unless he expresses his love for it or it's one of those that he buys repeatedly. Be sure to look for colognes that he has said he's interested in trying next, and gift him from that list.

A top quality duffel bag

Invest in a top quality duffel bag for your man. Every guy needs a duffel bag he can take with him while travelling. Get one that happens to have tons of pocket storage and durable straps.

Games/gaming accessories

If he is a gamer then consider getting him the new game he has been eyeing, or an accessory such as a remote console that he has been looking at over and over on Amazon.

Alcohol

If your man is into alcohol, then consider getting him something that is premium quality. Be sure to choose along the lines of his tastes — so don't choose something hard when he is a wine person, for example. Go for his favourite drink or see what's missing from his wine stand. As a bonus you could get him a customised shot glass with his pet name once he likes it, or his favourite slang. He will enjoy it.

A turntable

Yes... but not like a whole disco set. Get him a portable one if he is a music-lover. We promise he will love you more for it.

Wireless headphones

If he likes music but he prefers enjoying his music privately, then you should consider getting him a wireless Bluetooth headset. Go for one that gives at least 12 hours of playback time on a single charge and is noise-cancelling. This also makes a great gift if your partner travels a lot or enjoys tuning out the world while he handles personal or important things like work, or when he is studying.

A wristwatch

You will know what he likes — whether he is a smart watch or leather strap type of guy. You may want to go with a classic black or brown that can be worn with just about anything. This is one dress up item that he can wear just about anywhere and that he can dress up or dress down.

Sneakers

A lot of men love sneakers and even more of them believe that multipurpose sneakers should be in their closets. If your man falls in the first group then you would have an idea of his style, but if not, just choose one you think he would like based on his purchase history. If you don't know his style it's best to play it safe. So you may want to go with a pair of black kicks that can be both dressed up and down.

Put together a grooming kit

Depending on his style you can consider purchasing items like a beard wash and conditioner, hair spray, a shaving set which includes pre-shave oil, aftershave, badger brush, skin and face scrubs and moisturisers.

Multipurpose toolkit

Tools for his car and other everyday general repair in a kit is a good buy for a man who hasn't quite gotten around to getting himself one, or who has several missing pieces in his own. Invest in one that is of good quality that will last him — you may be surprised just how repair jobs around the house that he has been delaying will get done....or not, but at least you tried.