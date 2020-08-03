Colon cleansing done right

DEAR DONOVAN,

How can I colon cleanse properly? I haven't done this from my school days.

In simple terms, colon cleanse is the process of flushing out the large intestine. This process goes back as far as ancient Greece. However, in recent times, the cleansing of the colon using teas, enzymes and colonics has increased in popularity. However, I must tell you that there is still a big debate among health professionals as to whether colon cleanses are necessary or even effective.

On the other hand, supporters of colon cleansing believe that our bodies become toxic from the things we consume and use, like food, water and personal care products. In addition, there are harsh pollutants and harmful pesticides that can get into our bodies and make it toxic.

There are some signs that the body needs detoxing. These include lower energy levels, bouts of constipation, foul breath, flatulence, lack of focus and even depression. In my view, the main reason the body becomes toxic has to do with the foods we are consuming and also the fact that we are sometimes eating at odd hours of the night.

It is best to have a fasting gap of 12 hours between the last meal and breakfast. In this way, eight hours can be used for the digestion of the food and four hours can be used for detoxing. However, sadly, many people are eating right through the day and night. In this situation, the body is not given a fasting time to get rid of the toxins.

Based on our lifestyles, we may need to detox periodically. This can be done using laxative herbs like psyllium, aloe vera, marshmallow root and slippery elm. These herbs will help with constipation by flushing the large intestine of faeces. However, one has to be mindful of the dosage of these herbs.

Fruits and vegetable juices are also well known as colon cleansers. Consuming fruit and vegetable juices can be good because they are also a good source of fibre and nutrients.

Studies have shown that the vitamin C found in many fruits and vegetables may help to clean the large intestine. Some popular juices used in juice cleanses include apple juice, lemon juice and green juice. Juicing can help to keep the bowel motion regular and the large intestine clean.

Also, adding probiotics to the diet is a good way of cleansing the colon and improving the overall health of the body. Probiotics can be introduced into the body by eating probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, kimchi and pickles, or by probiotic supplements. Colonics, also called colon irrigation or hydrotherapy, are used to flush out large portions of the large intestine by means of a tube inserted into the rectum and water up to 16 gallons is pumped into the body. However, I must tell you this is still a controversial procedure and many health professionals warn against it.

I would suggest that you speak with a professional to determine which method of detoxing would be best for you.

