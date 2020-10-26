Cool fashion trends we hope will come back

strong>ASK your mom or aunts what was hot in the 60s, 70s or 80s and they'll dish out a full list of trends that were the look then, and that they'll tell you you've totally missed out on. If you're in the age bracket where you were following the fashion scene in the 90s, you would have also got attached to a few pieces, that you would die to see popular again.

The thing about fashion is that it's constantly evolving, and so it's not surprising to see looks that were popular way back when reappear on the runways and in stores. But there are some looks that haven't quite made the cut yet, looks that those who wore them wish would come back in style.

We polled a few women at different ends of the spectrum — whose tastes evolved in the 70s, 80s and 90s — to ask what they would like to see trending again.

The babydoll dress

This loose-fitting dress, made with an empire waist, was the outfit to be seen in in the 90s, and every woman owned one, according to 37-year-old Anita Barr.

“It hid your flaws well, and was light, airy and perfect for the summer heat. Following that was the baby doll blouse, which was also perfect for hiding that belly,” she said.

Chunky platform shoes

“Platform shoes were a staple of the 70s — pair that with some bell bottoms and a high afro and you were making a statement,” said Veronica Herman, 71. “It was amazing to see the shoes become popular again when my daughter was in high school in the 90s, and these chunky shoes were what all the girls wanted to wear. At one point the principal banned them, but it was hilarious to me that they had embraced a piece of fashion from my time.”

Whether worn for an extra two or three inches of height, or as party shoes, this is a look that many people would want to see again.

Turtlenecks

They may have been a little warm for the tropical climate, but a snug turtleneck under a jacket was perfect office wear, with the high neck good for hiding everything from neck wrinkles to hickeys.

Turtlenecks started their history during World War II when they were part of the uniform of the US Navy, became part of the feminist movement in the 70s, and then high fashion in the 80s. “Say what you want about turtlenecks, you could dress them up or down, and when they started to come in sleeveless, they were a staple in every woman's closet,” said Jasmine Edwards, 55.

Leather jackets

Every rock star in the 80s and 90s was wearing these, and Jamaicans didn't hesitate to follow the trend — it was a staple on the club scene. It didn't matter that the wearer would be melting, it was cool to own one, and even cooler to rock one with thigh-high boots. “My husband still owns one, and he still looks pretty good in it when it's cool enough to rock it,” says Grace Stanton, 45.

Overalls

“I remember Tatyana Ali from Fresh Prince of Belair rocking overalls, and then everyone was wearing them — young and old, men and women,” Samantha Cargill, 41 shared. “Paired with a tube top or a midriff-baring shirt, these were perfect for Saturdays out, movie visits, or just about anywhere. They were the perfect utilitarian outfit.”

They may have been originally invented as workmen's attire, but these comfy clothes were an essential must-have for the decade of the 90s for everyone in the family.

Palazzo pants

These pants never really went out of style — versions of them have been part of the trend from the 70s to the 2000s. They started out as a cross between a skirt and pants, when women were starting to assert their interest in wearing pants to places they weren't allowed to, and when many people couldn't tell the difference between it being pants or skirt.

“I remember these being evening wear in the 60s,” said Beverley Palmer, 73. “Then my daughters wore them, and even their daughters after that. I still see versions of them around even today.”