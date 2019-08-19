IT is often said that a private life is a happy life, but the nature of some people's careers cause them to always be in the public eye – their relationships included. There are also those couples who make our scrolling worthwhile when they share glimpses of their love with us through social media.

Since there are countless cases of dirty laundry being aired on social media already, and numerous examples of what love should not look like all around us, we will share some of our favourite local couples from the 'Gram, and thank them for giving us all the 'feels' when they share snippets of their relationships. Here are the couples that make us believe in love again.

Tami and Wayne

Married for just a few weeks shy of 10 years, and raising a perfectly blended family of now five boys (welcome Oz Orion), the Mitchells are not only relationship goals, but family goals as well. In the “Marshall & Me” Highlight on Tami's IG (@tamichinmitchell), there is a funny catalogue of the couple doing karaoke, goofing off, taking trips together, and bonding with their sons – just the quality feel good content that we signed up for. #GloryToGod

Konshens and Latty

While many hearts broke when pictures from Konshens' marriage to real estate investor Latoya Wright surfaced on the Internet in 2017, we couldn't help but mop up our tears and clap for the couple. They had been dating for about six years before the wedding, and stuck it out through everything – from the loss of his brother, Delus, to the birth of their son, Liam. The couple, while keeping the doors of their private life closed, give us occasional glimpses into a genuinely fun and happy relationship through the windows when they travel, party, and spend time as a family.

Nicole and Sasco

Whether you are there for the conscious music, the motivational talks, or the loads of cuteness from AC, LC and JC, there is never a dull moment with the Campbells. Agent Sasco can bank on his wife for hope, and she can rely on him to be her energy river. Nicole unapologetically shares meaningful moments from her marriage, family, and personal journey with her followers, and uses even the low points to share lessons for self-improvement of her fans.

“I do whatever I can to support him – not waiting for him to do it first or keeping count and trying to match. See we are the SAME team – that's what partnership is. He supports me and makes me feel invincible,” she posted last week.

Garfield and Lecia-Gaye

From family vacations in Mexico to extravagant anniversary dinners and matching family outfits with the most adorable baby girl, divisional head of the Detention & Courts Division in the JCF Garfield Taylor allows us to live vicariously through his wife, attorney Lecia-Gaye Taylor, when we need to go “awww”. Lecia-Gaye, who shares less than her husband on the Gram, talks candidly about marriage and motherhood on her blog (justhitchednowwhat.com), allowing us to fully appreciate the fact that no love is perfect, and it goes way beyond the pretty pictures and romantic gestures.