COVID-19 intimacy safest between partners quarantining together

WITH words like self-quarantine, curfew and social distancing being the order of the day, most of us are in lockdown as we make attempts to dodge exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 disease. Naturally, this will mean that couples will have more time on their hands and may want to get as much action as they can while they wait out the pandemic. But is getting intimate safe?

Obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Robyn Khemlani said that there is no evidence to suggest that it is not; however, she reasons that at this time it is safest between partners who are quarantining together as opposed to those who are dating casually or in visiting relationships.

“The coronavirus doesn't appear to be sexually transmitted. However, there has been zero research about what sexual acts can and cannot spread the virus,” Dr Khemlani told All Woman.

She reasoned that sexual transmission is not the same as contracting the virus from your sexual partner. You can easily contract the virus from an infected sexual partner by activities like kissing — just not through sexual transmission which is transmission through sexual contact and fluids including vaginal and oral sex.

“The intercourse itself isn't what's spreading the virus. It's the fact that your bodies are so close together. The novel coronavirus spreads via droplets that are expelled when infected people exhale, cough or sneeze. Others become infected by inhaling these droplets or touching them on a surface and then touching their faces. Thus the chance of getting the virus through sexual activities with an infected person is almost certain,” Dr Khemlani explained.

She warned that now is not the time to engage in casual sex or even sex with someone you are romantically involved with who is not in quarantine, in light of reports from the US Centers for Disease Control, which state that at least 25 per cent of people infected with the virus will be asymptomatic, but can still shed the virus.

“There is reason to believe that someone can have the virus but be completely asymptomatic and spread it to other folks. Meaning even if your partner isn't experiencing symptoms, they could have the virus and spread it to you if you have sex. It's different to have sex with a live-in partner or someone you're self-quarantining with, but to have sex with someone who you don't know very well or who has to travel to get to you is risking exposure to the virus,” Dr Khemlani reasoned.

For live-in partners, Dr Khemlani advised that if not absolutely necessary, they shouldn't venture outside.

If you have to, she says that you should take every measure to protect yourself because the chance of passing the virus to your partner is so incredibly high that if one person gets coronavirus, the other person will too.

Therefore, she says that couples need to determine whether the additional transfer risk is worth it for them.

“Some couples may say that the risk is worth it but for couples, for example, when one or both people are immunocompromised or where the dangers associated with getting the virus are high, it probably isn't, and couples for their own safety are advised to take every precaution,” Dr Khemlani said.

So moving forward, what are the recommendations for sexual relations during this global pandemic?

Dr Khemlani made these recommendations:

It's not okay to have sex with just anyone at this time

“Doing so is the exact opposite of social distancing. This person could be carrying the virus and transmit it to you or vice versa,” Dr Khemlani advised. Social distancing means limiting contact with people outside of your household. Each additional person added to the household increases the risk of members contracting the virus.

Cut back on the kissing

“The virus can be spread through saliva so that means it can be spread during kissing. Opt for positions where you're facing away from each other,” Dr Khemlani said. Therefore, the less face-to-face contact the better.

Use a condom, still

While there is no proof that the virus can be transmitted through sexual intercourse, it is important to remember that you can get other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as get pregnant. So use a condom as you would usually do. Condoms can reduce contact with saliva and other body matter, especially during oral sex.

Stay safe now, mingle later

There will still be plenty of singles out there for you to mingle with after the coronavirus is under control. “Singles may want to take this time to focus on themselves because just like some businesses are taking a toll due to the curfew, the dating pool may be hurt too,” Dr Khemlani said. If you want to continue dating, the suggestion is to continue doing this online. You can use the many video and voice applications to spend time together until you can unite.

Wash before sex

Before having sex both parties should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. You should also wash sex toys with soap and warm water before use.