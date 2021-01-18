Dad keeping daughter in Canada against mom's wishes

Dear Mrs Macaulay,

I am in a serious predicament. I have a daughter; she is now nine years old. Her father and I separated when she was born. I have been trying to put my daughter's best interests at heart at all times, so even when he tried to spite me by not giving her anything, I still didn't cut him out of her life. He got married and migrated to Canada. He wanted to file for my daughter from she was age three; however, I told him she was too young but he could file when she was older. This caused a big fuss because I didn't allow the filing. When she turned nine, I told him he could file for her. He said he started the process, and also applied for a visa for her to visit him in the meantime. Because of COVID she didn't get to visit until August 2020; by then her visa only had one month left on it. She hadn't seen him in a long time so I decided to send her for two weeks so she could return before the visa expired because I wasn't told when the filing would come through. Anyway, she got there and when the time came for her to return, they told me they would keep her until the filing came through, and as soon as the filing came through they would send her back to Jamaica. They also said they needed a consent letter from me, giving permission for them to enrol her in school.

With all this going on, I thought her father had good intentions. They wrote the letter and sent it for me to sign; I didn't read too deep into it so I signed and sent it back. When I asked about the filing, I was told it wasn't started as yet, when I was told that it was in process before. By this time I could hardly hear from my daughter because he didn't want me to buy her a phone and he only answers my calls when he feels like it or none at all. I told him to send my daughter back to Jamaica because he is not making any efforts to look about her papers, and my daughter keeps crying saying she wants to come home. He refused to send her and is still not making efforts to look about her papers, and now I cannot get in touch with my daughter or get any information on how she is doing. I ended up contacting her school and now it's a big problem, as the father and stepmother texted me cursing and saying I could have made Child Services take her away.

Please, I really need your advice on what to do in order to get my daughter back home in Jamaica. He took my daughter under false pretences and now he doesn't want to send her back and I cannot get to keep in touch with her.

Yes, indeed, you are in a serious predicament. The father's attitude from the beginning was clearly a very self-centred and selfish one, and yet, when she turned nine, you told him that he could file for her. It seems to me that all communication between the father and yourself about his filing for your daughter's permanent status or citizenship and the visitor's visa occurred by telephone and not in writing, which is a great pity. What is even more of a pity, from what you said about the letter he had prepared for you to sign, is that you did not keep a copy of it. This is far more serious because you clearly do not know exactly what you agreed to and/or authorised in that letter. In law, you are bound by what you sign. You cannot say later that you did not mean what you signed to, or that you did not understand what you agreed to in the letter because you did not read it too deeply.

Why didn't you seek the advice of a lawyer before you signed such an important letter, having decided to send your minor child overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic? If you felt that you could not afford to pay a lawyer, you could have sent a copy to me to advise you without publishing it, or you could have gone to the Family Court for your parish and sought advice there.

I'm sure you know the saying that a leopard does not change its spots, so I cannot understand why you thought he had changed for the better and allowed yourself to feel pressured enough to act against your best instincts by deciding to send your daughter to Canada during a pandemic without ensuring that you had in hand written evidence of your arrangements for a two-week visit. Surely, when her visa expired, another could later be obtained.

You did not and still do not even know the status and result of her father's filing for her, but you however can prove that he lied to you about his 'filing' for her.

I have mentioned all these because you must go to court over this matter and it is easier to prove your facts when you have them in writing. I am not saying that you cannot succeed on oral evidence alone, but that is more difficult. All is not lost, but you must move quickly.

First, you must go to the Family Court and apply for sole legal custody AND care and control of your daughter because it seems from your letter that you had not done so before you agreed and sent your daughter to Canada. I hope you have her father's address or at least the city or town in which he resides with his wife, and now your daughter. It is good that you have the contact particulars of her school and did contact them, because the father and his wife know very well that you did not intend nor do you wish for your daughter to stay with them permanently in Canada. Surely you are not permitting them to again frighten and pressure you to remain silent about what they have done and are doing. I hope you have kept the text messages of them “cursing” you. In fact, I suggest that you do some copies of it and have them certified as true copies by a Justice of the Peace, having compared them with the original in your phone, but still keep it on your phone. Child Services there may indeed have to be contacted and relied upon to assist with your daughter's return home. You may even have witnesses who can support your evidence about what happened, and his conduct.

In fact, if he and his wife continue to refuse you access to your daughter by telephone, you must involve whatever services will assist you to prevent further harm being suffered by her. These could be the head and/or guidance counsellor at her school, or Children's Services. You must make sure that she knows that you are doing all that you can to get her back. You do not know what they are telling her there, especially as you say that she has been crying to return to you.

You must go and make your applications to the Family Court immediately and you must ask the clerk who assists you with the preparation of the applications to also add one for a mandatory order that the father and his wife (who should also be added as a defendant) make the necessary arrangements to return your daughter safely to you by a certain date. You can also apply for his maintenance contribution to be ordered in a fixed sum and that it should be paid to the court.

Once you have obtained your orders after the hearing you could ask whether they can request the assistance of Child Services there to ensure her safe return to you. The court staff will see about the service of the order on him and his wife and try to ensure that the orders are obeyed and if not, that the consequences for disobedience follow.

I do hope you act quickly and with courage and determination so that you succeed in getting your daughter back to her home. You have, after all, been caring for her alone continuously for the first nine years of her life, and the father and his wife's actions in lying to you by pretending that he had no intention to keep her in Canada permanently, well knowing that you would refuse, were deceptive, contrary to her best interests, abusive and cruel, by forcing her to remain in Canada, despite her tears to return to the settled home with her mother which she has always known as her safe place.

Do not be afraid to do all that you can and should under our laws to try and get you daughter back. There are several cases in which children have been returned home from Canada, the USA, Australia and other countries, so try and act now. Please tell the clerk of the Family Court everything about how you came to send her to Canada, and all that's happened since then. I pray that you succeed to get you daughter back as soon as possible before she suffers any more emotional ill effects from being forcibly separated from you.

Two final things, first, please do not ever make important arrangements only verbally. If you do so in a conversation, send a written account for confirmation about what was discussed and said by you and the other person, and even if they do not write back to confirm it, your written account would stand as the true record of what was discussed and agreed. Secondly, do not ever sign anything without reading it properly and understanding the contents and their true meaning, plus the consequences which may result from your having signed. And you must always keep a copy.

All the very best to you and your daughter.

Margarette May Macaulay is an attorney-at-law, Supreme Court mediator, notary public, and women's and children's rights advocate. Send questions via e-mail to allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com; or write to All Woman, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5. All responses are published. Mrs Macaulay cannot provide personal responses.

DISCLAIMER:

The contents of this article are for informational purposes only, and must not be relied upon as an alternative to legal advice from your own attorney.