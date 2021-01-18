Dandruff/dry scalp treatments that work

DANDRUFF is an itchy and persistent skin disorder that results in dry, flaky skin accumulating on the scalp. It's a problem that affects both males and females at any age, and can only be treated, not cured.

The fungus malassezia has been cited as the main cause of dandruff development, while hormones have also been said to contribute to its growth. Most people will get dandruff flakes at one point or the other, and will explore various methods, both prescribed and home-made, to try to treat what can be an irritating problem.

Here are some of the treatments that women say work for them.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is one of those heal-all products — in this case, the vinegar's acidity causes the dead skin on the scalp to shed.

“Apply undiluted ACV to the scalp after washing, but before conditioning, and leave on for 15 minutes,” said hairdresser Debbie Wright. “I've used this treatment for myself and all three of my teenagers, and it works better than the dandruff shampoos.”

After washing out the vinegar, she advises that you condition as usual, and then use a sulphur-based oil on the scalp afterwards.

Sulphur ointment

Sold in stores, this formula will help keep dandruff flakes at bay, if only for as long as you use it.

“You can now even get the liquid version that works for those who wear braids and other synthetic hair,” said Merlene Scott-Roberts, a home economics teacher. “Sulphur helps to kill the fungus and helps prevent build-up.”

She said this treatment should follow a routine of regular hair washing.

Washing often

One of the surest ways to get your hair dandruff-free is to keep it clean. Wash your hair once a week, as when hair becomes dirty, there is product build-up, and then this leads to dandruff.

“Even if you don't get to do a full wash, scrub the scalp with a wet washrag and shampoo, and don't allow dirt and grime to build up,” says salon owner Mishka Brown.

She said for those wearing weaves and braids who may find it difficult to wash often, using a sulphur product to base the scalp before applying the hair will also help. This is also useful because some of the hair preparations can dry out the scalp.

The oil remedy

“Not all oils are created equal — there are some oils that will irritate the scalp and even lead to more dandruff,” Wright says. “You can't go wrong with tea tree, coconut or castor oil, as these will improve hydration and reduce dryness. But if you find that your scalp begins itching with the application of oil, you may be super sensitive and need to switch to another oil that suits you better.”

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has antifungal properties that help to prevent and treat dandruff. Brown says using aloe vera as part of your beauty routine can help to prevent issues like flaking, while giving you softer, bouncier hair.

“Apply the aloe vera gel directly to the hair and scalp, taking care to avoid the leaf area as this can irritate the skin,” she said.

Build your immune system

A weakened immune system can exacerbate dandruff symptoms. Eat foods that are high in vitamins and minerals and Omega-3s — foods like salmon, trout and mackerel. You can also take a fish oil supplement. These help to keep your skin supple, and build the immune system.

Baking soda

Baking soda acts as an exfoliant to remove dead skin cells, and may be useful for treating dandruff.

“Make a paste with baking soda and water and apply it to the scalp,” Scott-Roberts said. “I haven't personally tried this one, but I have been told that it's worth a try.”

...When to see a dermatologist

Not every flaky scalp condition is in fact dandruff, and there are some conditions that mimic dandruff, including scalp eczema, scalp ringworm and psoriasis vulgaris. With these conditions, a visit to the dermatologist will become necessary.

So how do you know when the condition you have isn't dandruff, and that you need to see a doctor?

Making a distinction between plain dandruff and other scalp issues like scalp eczema, dry scalp, scalp ringworm and psoriasis can be tricky, but what really helps to distinguish the conditions are the degree and kind of flaking.

Look out for these signs:

Scalp eczema

Scalp eczema presents with symptoms of irritation, redness and itchy skin on the scalp that causes the flakes. This condition may take vigorous treatment in order to bring it under control. The most common type of scalp eczema is known as seborrhoeic dermatitis, and its most unwelcome symptoms are itching, scalp discolouration, crusting and flaking. Other symptoms are greasy or waxy flakes, blisters, and flakes on other parts of the body like the ears and eyebrows.

Seborrhoeic dermatitis

Seborrhoeic dermatitis is said to be caused by an overproduction of sebum, the natural oils secreted by sebaceous glands in the scalp. This then causes the overgrowth of mallasezia. It is believed that changes in the weather, stress, and family history can all play a role.

Scalp ringworm

The signs and symptoms of ringworm of the scalp may vary, but it usually appears as itchy, scaly, bald patches on the head. Ringworm of the scalp is a highly contagious infection that is most common in toddlers and school-age children up to 12 years old. Most cases of scalp ringworm are transmitted from person to person through touching, sharing of combs, brushes, towels, etc.

Dry scalp

One commonly mistaken dandruff lookalike is dry scalp. This condition is said to be caused by the use of products like shampoos or soaps that may be too harsh for the scalp. Sulfate-based products usually cause dryness. Chemical treatments like relaxers, texturisers, or hair colouring tend to irritate and dry the scalp which results in flaky scalp.

Psoriasis vulgaris

Psoriasis vulgaris is a non-contagious disease characterised by inflamed lesions covered with silvery-white scabs of dead skin. Because the body is not able to shed old skin as rapidly as new cells are rising to the surface, raised patches of dead skin develop on the scalp as well as other parts of the body.