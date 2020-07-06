Dating out of their league

WE sometimes enter into relationships knowing quite well that we do not exactly match with our partners. These differences — educational background, social status, occupation, age group — can either become the foundation for a strong relationship, or the wrecking ball that eventually knocks the whole thing down.

But even with the risks involved, these readers still got involved with someone they thought was way out of their league. They share the outcomes below.

Kerry, 27, student:

I never thought I was much to look at; I didn't grow up with any real role model on how to be ladylike, and I was sexually exposed pretty early so I felt at one point that the only thing I had to offer in a relationship was sex. I also found myself in a few 'situationships' with men who had their wives or proper girlfriends, so my self-esteem got pretty low. So at first when my husband took an interest in me I didn't know how to react because he was so educated, handsome, has a great job, and could basically get any girl he wanted. I was also very insecure, thinking he would leave me for some uptown girl. But it's been nearly four years now and I'm happy that he could see beyond my shortfalls, even when I couldn't.

Orandy, 29, musician:

I only know one girl who I ever thought was out of my league — one a those pretty girls who don't 'smile up' with people or even look two sides when she crosses the road, because she knows the cars will stop. But I decided to try a thing same way, because she seemed so exclusive. First of all she was much easier to get than I expected, so that was disappointing. The next thing was that she never had much in her head behind the pretty face — all she wanted to talk about was the Kardashians.

Kristoff, 30, entrepreneur:

I was pursuing a girl on campus about five years ago, only for her to ask my age one day and be told I'm a 'little boy'. It turned out she was eight years my senior, but you could never tell by looking at her. I kept at it but it never got anywhere. Last time I ran into her she was married to an older man. She is still hot, though.

Sancia, 28, sales agent:

I went to a house party in the hills with my sister's friend one time and met a guy that I knew, from the first conversation, was too 'bougie' for me. But he liked me and he thought I was from up there so I played along. I kept it up for a couple months, but he had this privileged a-hole attitude that I couldn't stand. He was really nice to me because he thought I was rich, but I didn't like how he spoke about people he thought were beneath him.

Shanelle, 34, accountant:

I had a huge crush on one of my tutors at school and sometimes I thought he liked me too, but my friends said it was just my imagination because he was so hot. But the moment I passed his class he followed me on Instagram, and I knew what was up. We had a good little thing going quietly for a few months before I migrated. We're still friends, with occasional benefits.

— CANDIECE KNIGHT