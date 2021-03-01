Dating in a pandemic

EVEN as COVID-19 continues to ravage the world, singles whose cravings for human connection intensified during the lockdown have no interest in putting their quest for love on pause.

But with socialising physically now considered a health risk, singles have found the perfect surrogate for old-fashioned courting as love stakes its claim in the virtual space.

Not sure how to go about finding love safely, amid an unprecedented pandemic? All Woman shares some tips below:

Consider online dating

Dating from the comfort of your home is the safest option in the pandemic. This may be difficult for people who are hooking up, but if you care about your safety and that of others it's strongly advised that you take a step back from this approach. Use this time to finally dive in and get to know somebody — you might just find your soul mate. For others who enjoy things moving at a regular pace, these online meetings should be perfect for you, and with fewer distractions, you might be able to learn more about each other and build an intimate bond that is not centred on sex.

Have the COVID talk

It is no secret that by now we know that not everyone takes the pandemic seriously — some think that it's all a hoax. This is particularly important if at some point you will decide to meet face to face. You might be a stickler for COVID protocols when this person makes little or no attempts to protect him or herself from the virus. That said, it is important to find out their attitude towards wearing a mask, if they believe in taking off outside clothes before entering the house, and if they believe in observing social distance, for example. You have to protect yourself and you cannot risk exposing yourself to a deadly virus because your partner decided to be reckless and selfish.

Before you meet up, set ground rules on interaction

Chances are, the moment you set eyes on your special friend, you will yearn for his or her touch, and this is natural. But keeping COVID-19 in mind, if you decide to meet up physically, it is important that you talk about physical interactions and set guidelines that will steer the way that you will interact. This will reduce the chances of disappointment if you both have different expectations. What should you consider when discussing the guidelines? Consider the place that you will meet up — go for something outdoors since the virus spreads easier in closed spaces, with as little traffic as possible and with enough space that you can social distance. Make it clear that you will wear a mask and wish for him or her to do the same, and only intend to remove it when you are eating or drinking. Be clear on how you feel about interacting — for example, you might be okay with a quick hug, but kissing and mingling extensively are out of bounds.

Explore creative ways to have fun online

If you think that your relationship is safer if you delay meeting up physically, your only time spent together online doesn't have to be just talking. Invite your significant other to a virtual dinner, order him/her take out and light your candles, enjoy dinner together on a video call, watch movies or TV shows together, play online games like chess, checkers or dominos, and enjoy some healthy, fun, competition.

Want to take the next step but not ready to get physical?

One way to still have some bedroom fun and keep your physical distance is phone sex. And depending on how comfortable you are with your significant other, you can consider exploring your desires through video chat instead of regular audio talk or sexting — this is guaranteed to spice things up especially if you are both visual people.

Make plans if you decide to become physically intimate

The pandemic has dragged on for more several months now, and chances are at some point some new couples will decide to risk meeting up. If you do, you want to take every care to ensure that you protect your partner as best as possible. Consider isolating yourself or quarantining for about 14 days at home. With testing more accessible, consider getting tested at a private facility, since you can expect your results within 24-48 hours. Only visit with your partner if you both test negative for the virus. Even with a negative result, some experts still recommend that you wear a mask, and avoid kissing and face to face positions as best as possible.