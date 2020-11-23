Do you post your partner on social media?

A few years ago one would not even have considered that a man, who is not a government official, would need to address allegations of him cheating on his girlfriend to millions of people. Neither would we have imagined that a woman would bring a camera to the table when opening up to her husband about an entanglement that she had with a younger man a few years ago. But this is 2020, and like all the other strange things that are happening, people are strangely addicted to the ups and downs of the revered power couples on social media.

But while our favourite couples like Tami and Wayne, Nicole and Sasco, Kasi and Usain, Shanzi and Nino, and Spice and “the Rasta” open the windows for us to see some of what happens in their relationships, many of us don't even allow others to peep through a keyhole. Whether because of insecurity, a need to protect our privacy, or pure disdain for social media platforms, many people choose never to post pictures or videos of their partners for social media to see, while others see no harm in doing so.

We asked these readers to share their reasons for posting or not posting their partners.

JP, 28, communication specialist:

In general, no, I do not post my partner. Nor do I expect to be posted. I don't post any of the people I'm closest to in real life — I'm super private about my closest relationships.

Jenny, 26, caregiver:

I post my partner on social media because he was bothered that I posted pictures without him. For instance, we were both at the same location and I took a picture and posted it on my page. His response when he saw the picture was, “I was there, why wasn't I included in the picture?” I hardly post him, though, because it is my social media, not a couple's page, and I don't expect him to post me. It's his page and whatever he does on his page is neither here nor there for me.

Sheryl, 30, customer support agent:

Now and again I post my man with an ambiguous caption. It's up to him whether he posts me; I don't really care about a post. Because when I post him I set who can see it, and I know he probably does the same.

Geena, 33, freelance writer:

I make sure I post whoever I am dating on my social media, even if he is not posting me back. That way I make it clear that it is my man, so anybody else who wants to claim him can come forth, and it sends a clear message to the men on social media that I am taken.

Taylor, 25, lawyer:

I'm a fairly private person and I'm not too into social media, so I might only post my boyfriend on rare occasions or in group photos. I expect, and am most comfortable, with the same.

Keeli-Ann, 21, student:

My relationship is new so I don't expect to be posted, and I haven't posted him yet, but I think after a while I will post him. He is also very active on social media so I think he will also post me, but it is open for discussion. The most important thing for me is that if we decide to post each other, he makes it clear who I am, and not post with a cryptic message or only post a part of me without showing who I am. I am a whole person, not a chicken.

Roland, 34, graphic designer:

Weh me a post her fa? She missing? She wanted for a crime? She dead?