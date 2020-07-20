Domestic violence shelter to open in August
THE first national domestic violence shelter will open next month, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced.
Grange said while the work-from-home orders due to COVID-19 had stopped work to renovate and retrofit buildings to be used as national shelters, the work has resumed.
“We're on schedule to open one of the shelters in August. We have taken possession of a second property and the title for the third property is now being transferred,” Grange said in her contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate last Tuesday.
She said the ministry continues work to end gender-based violence in Jamaica, and, “in March, we launched the Spotlight Initiative Jamaica programme which will strengthen the Government's efforts to end violence against women and girls.
The Spotlight Initiative is a global multi-year partnership involving the European Union and the United Nations, focused on eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls.
“We have also established partnerships with Jamaicans for Justice, UNESCO, and the High Commission of Canada in our effort to eliminate gender-based violence and empower women and girls, and achieve gender equality,” Grange said.
Last year Grange announced that $86 million had been put aside to set up two new shelters, in addition to the one to open in August. The plans were first announced by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen during his throne speech at Gordon House, and he said spaces for the facilities had already been identified.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy