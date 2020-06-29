Choosing the right handbag for each occasion
FROM cute little totes and purses to bags so big you can fit your whole weekend plans in, women's fashion allows us to flaunt our personal style on our arms (or over our shoulders, should we please). But choosing the right size and style bag for each occasion might be a little tricky, especially for those of us who only want to know that all our accoutrements can fit inside whatever bag we are wearing.
Fashion Gallery Ja CEO Keshena James is keeping no secrets in the bag. Using some fashion-forward pieces from her online store (@Fashiongallery_ja on Instagram), she helps All Woman decide which style and size bag is most suitable for each occasion.
Backpack
James recommends a stylish yet space-savvy, multi-compartment backpack for work, school or travel.
“A backpack rests on both your shoulders with the help of straps on them. This distributes the weight of the material inside the backpack, which makes them comfortable, convenient, and easy to carry around. It can hold your make-up, laptop, documents, food, bottle, and even books,” she says.
Clutch
“Clutches are ideal for weddings, dinner dates, weekend cocktails and functions that require formal dress,” James notes. “Clutches are usually small and strapless, and designed to hold a few essential items such as your cellphone, lippie, cash and keys.”
Straw bag
“Straw bags are perfect for travel or daytime occasions – be it a formal luncheon, a beach vacation, or even a picnic,” James says. “These come in a variety of sizes and are both functional and stylish.”
Tote
“Take it to work; carry your books to school; or wear it to the grocery store or while travelling — a tote is ideal for a woman on the move,” James says. “Totes are totally versatile.”
Cross-body bag
The fashionista highlights that like clutches, cross-body bags are usually small and built to hold the essentials, but they have a convenient long strap to go across your body, giving you the freedom to 'clutch' something else. “Wear it for a girl's night out, date night, running errands, or even formal functions,” she says. “Many clutches come with a removable cross-body strap so you can alternate.”
Oversized bag
“Oversized bags are perfect for anywhere casual – from parks and travels to the gym or beach,” James recommends.
