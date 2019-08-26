Dr Kimberly Martin enjoys serving women

KIMBERLY Martin was a sickly child. Her parents had to take her to the paediatrician frequently — a task which might have filled them with worry. But little Kimberly was excited to visit the doctor, who did something magical each time she made her feel better. Wanting to make others feel better too, the little girl from Yallahs, St Thomas, decided that she was going to become a doctor.

“I was very fascinated by her — the instruments being used and how quickly she seemed to have gotten me better. I was inspired by her and in many ways wanted to be a part of something that made me feel the way I did,” Dr Martin, who is now a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist told All Woman.

After sitting the Common Entrance examinations at Yallahs Primary School, young Martin matriculated to Wolmer's Girls' School where she spent the next seven years focused on doing the sciences. She had her heart set on becoming a paediatrician.

She left her close-knit family behind after completing high school. Having grown up as an only child to very supportive parents and a large extended family, she vowed to return home as soon as possible when she received a presidential scholarship to Lincoln University of Pennsylvania.

“Having eyes fixed on returning home, I completed my four-year degree programme in three years and graduated with a bachelor of science in biology and pre-medicine (summa cum laude),” she shared. “Upon learning of my acceptance to medical school here I promptly returned to pursue the MBBS at The University of the West Indies, as I was homesick.”

Dr Martin went into medicine with a plan for paediatrics, because of her love for children, but this same love caused her grief when she couldn't make a child better.

“While on rotation I realised that I became attached to those children and it broke my heart to see them ill, especially those who were terminally ill,” she lamented. “So I decided perhaps that wasn't the specialty for me. I soon found my sense of belonging and fulfilment when I experienced obstetrics and gynaecology as a student.”

Her satisfaction came through interacting with women at different stages and taking patients through their pregnancies. The ultimate satisfaction for her was helping to bring a new life into the world.

“Just being able to deliver healthy babies, and the joy that came with that for everyone involved, that was when I decided that this is how I want to spend the rest of my life,” she gushed.

Once she found her calling, Dr Martin has never looked back. Her bright smile and friendly disposition makes her an easy favourite for women, who seek out her expertise at Island Surgical Partners in Kingston. Staying true to her roots and the belief that finding superior health care should not be limited to the Corporate Area, she also practices at Woman's World Medical Suites in Morant Bay, St Thomas.

“My parents and my closely knit family are my biggest motivation; they are my cheerleaders and they remind me each day that the sky's the limit,” she smiled gratefully. “My patients also keep me going with the gratitude they display daily. They drive my desire to offer the best health care.”

Confucius said, “choose a job you love and you'll never work a day in your life”, and Dr Martin has held on to this quote since the first time she heard it. Although always being on call comes with its challenges, she thoroughly enjoys what she does.

“I love positively impacting the lives of women on a daily basis and playing a part in improving their quality of life through improving issues regarding their health,” she said, while also admitting that the road has not been smooth.

“But nothing in life worth having comes easy and, as with everything else, there is negativity at times and naysayers,” she admitted. “It's important to know yourself and your goals; keep your eyes on the prize and stay prayed up.”

Dr Martin has found a role model in another great woman, Dr Sharmaine Mitchell, who shares her expertise weekly with All Woman.

“She is also one of my inspirations in becoming an ObGyn,” Dr Martin said. “She is great at what she does, and is passionate about teaching. She really assisted in moulding us, as students, into poised, well-groomed and confident professionals.”

When she is not being Dr Martin, Kimberly likes to throw down in the kitchen. In fact, she put her culinary skills to the test in high school by taking food and nutrition along with the pure sciences, and she received the top score in the island that year.

“I love entertaining at home and catching up with my close friends over a glass of Moscato or escaping to the North Coast,” the food and travel enthusiast shared. “I love to experience new places, new cultures and experiment with different cuisines.”

She also enjoys a little retail therapy, she confessed.

“I have a weakness for handbags and shoes,” she giggled. “I love to be well put together and chic, but still simple and classic. I stick to the basics and have a ton of jeans, nice blazers, and cute little dresses.”

Dr Martin can't leave home without her cellphones, shades and sunscreen — you'd think that instead of the office, she is going to the beach everyday.

She stays grounded with a quote from Dr Steve Maraboli: “The only permission, the only validation and the only opinion that matters on your quest for greatness is your own.”