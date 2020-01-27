Driving through fog and smog

FOG is one of the most dangerous weather conditions to drive in — even for the most seasoned drivers. In fact, most car experts will tell you that if you can avoid taking a trip through a foggy area, to do just that. But what if you have to?

Car enthusiast and auto mechanic Roshane Holness has shared some tips on making it through thick, blinding white or grey fog safely.

Turn on the low beams

You want to make sure that you give yourself the best chance of seeing since fog and smoke will obstruct your vision and low beams are best for this job. Unlike high-beam lights, they will not reflect off the moisture in the air, which usually leads to a glare that would further interfere with your vision.

Turn on your windscreen wipers

When driving through fog, moisture will build up on your screen if you don't consistently clean the screen. Built up moisture affects visibility and increases your chances of a collision.

Turn on your fog lights

There are features on modern vehicles to help drivers through various weather conditions, including fog. If you have fog lights, then you can use them in addition to your headlights to increase visibility.

Drive slowly

Since you will barely be able to see anything, including motorists and pedestrians, it is important that you drive slowly to reduce the likelihood of hitting someone or getting in an accident. Just be patient.

Pull off the roads if you have limited or no visibility

Fog and smoke can be so thick that it is impossible to see anything even with the assistance of headlights. If this happens, for your safety as well as that of other road users, pull off the road. Make sure that your car is always completely off the road and turn on your hazard lights so that other road users can see you. Never stop on the roadway; this is very dangerous. If you can, park in a gas station, police station or somewhere other than the side of the road. It's safer.

Use the line in the road for guidance

Another method to help you get through fog or smoke is to drive cautiously using roadside reflectors to guide you.

Be mindful that roadways get slippery

Fog comes with a lot of moisture that can make the roadways slick. Drive slowly to maintain control of your vehicle. You will also be able to signal early and brake without stomping on them. Be mindful, also, that other drivers have a limited sight capacity.

Defrost your car

Familiarise yourself with features on your vehicle such as the defroster. If the windshield starts to fog on the inside, open a side window slightly and turn the defroster to a higher speed.

Turn on your air conditioner

Use your air conditioner to reduce humidity and moisture collecting on the window. This will assist with visibility.

Don't drive with emergency flashers

As tempting as it may be, you don't want to drive with your emergency lights on. It's distracting to other drivers and it may affect the visibility of drivers behind you.

You also run the risk of making the driver behind you eager to overtake you because the flashing lights are affecting their vision, which could make them nervous about a possible collision especially if you brake up often and suddenly.