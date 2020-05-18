Feeling free!

HISTORICALLY, hair has always been the crowning symbol of femininity. Women of all ethnicities and cultures have always sought ways to lengthen, brighten and adorn their manes, and it is intrinsically linked to women's identity and self-esteem.

“Hair is very important to a woman's self-image, and of course the culture that we are in does place great emphasis on hair,” says medical internist Dr Samantha Nicholson-Spence, who treats women who sometimes lose their hair due to illness or treatment. “People tend to be insensitive so when they see persons with hair loss they may associate it with her having a disease, which can result in ostracism and negative psychosocial effects.”

But heavy is the head that wears the crown, and many queens decided not to carry the excess weight around, for varying reasons.

Ten women shared with All Woman why they gave up their tresses, and how clearing their heads helped them to see themselves in a totally different light. We shared six last week; here are the others.

Kae, 24:

I was just very tired of the relaxing process. My hair was getting thinner and thinner each time, and after doing all the African courses at The University of West Indies, I learnt self-love and found a deeper understanding and appreciation for my heritage and all of that, so I just cut it all off one day.

Mila Akilah, 22:

I wanted a change from the same routine I had for years. It allowed me to adapt and embrace my hair even more because instead of focusing on the length, I was focused more on health. Before cutting my hair I had gone through many chemical processes which over time damaged my hair. Cutting it aided in it being revitalised. I realised the significance we as women place on our hair. Certain societal values and social constructs cause a woman with short hair to be seen as masculine. However, cutting my hair allowed me to see my true inner beauty and helped me build more confidence, which is all a part of femininity.

Anna-Kaé, 29:

I wanted to try something new and different while feeling free at the same time. It really hasn't affected my femininity. On the contrary, it has highlighted my eccentric and edgy persona.

Nadine, 30:

After being natural for over two years I ran out of styles to try and lost my patience with my hair. On a whim I cut and texturised it, and immediately regretted it. Less than a month later did the big chop. I just wanted to get rid of the ends, but all the salons were closed due to corona so I shaved it all by myself. For the first time I saw all of my bare scalp and I thought it looked beautiful, and it suits my face very well. Now I can wash it every time I shower and it doesn't need styling. I can't see myself growing it back anytime soon.