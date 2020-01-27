Female entrepreneurs benefit from SME seminar
JMMB Bank joined forces with We Inspire Women to take the second staging of its small and medium-size enterprise (SME) development seminar to the west on January 9. The event, which took place at ATL Audi Showroom, saw the all-female audience of entrepreneurs, drawn from a range of industries, all decked out in red.
The invitation-only event was open to women business owners registered for the We Inspire brunch slated to take place this past weekend. The seminar saw the approximately 40 participants in attendance gaining insight about opportunities in partnering for growth; practical advice about scaling one's business to maximise efficiency; using marketing, and a breakdown on how taxes affect microbusinesses.
The collaboration in hosting the SME development seminar is in line with the company's financial inclusion and integrated financial partnership approach. JMMB Bank partnered with We Inspire Women to host a similar all-female SME seminar in Kingston in June 2019. As part of its strategy, the JMMB Group intends to add value to its SME clients through the provision of the financial partnership, resources, innovative financial solutions and a network throughout these businesses' life cycles; thereby providing necessary support for the growth in the sector and filling the gaps that currently exist in the financial sector.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy