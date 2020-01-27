Female entrepreneurs benefit from SME seminar

JMMB Bank joined forces with We Inspire Women to take the second staging of its small and medium-size enterprise (SME) development seminar to the west on January 9. The event, which took place at ATL Audi Showroom, saw the all-female audience of entrepreneurs, drawn from a range of industries, all decked out in red.

The invitation-only event was open to women business owners registered for the We Inspire brunch slated to take place this past weekend. The seminar saw the approximately 40 participants in attendance gaining insight about opportunities in partnering for growth; practical advice about scaling one's business to maximise efficiency; using marketing, and a breakdown on how taxes affect microbusinesses.

The collaboration in hosting the SME development seminar is in line with the company's financial inclusion and integrated financial partnership approach. JMMB Bank partnered with We Inspire Women to host a similar all-female SME seminar in Kingston in June 2019. As part of its strategy, the JMMB Group intends to add value to its SME clients through the provision of the financial partnership, resources, innovative financial solutions and a network throughout these businesses' life cycles; thereby providing necessary support for the growth in the sector and filling the gaps that currently exist in the financial sector.