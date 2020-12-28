Festive nails
IT'S the season for pampering yourself, and though COVID restrictions will force you to be inside by 10:00 pm this New Year's Eve, that doesn't mean that you should skimp on being festive. One way that women pamper themselves is by doing their nails, and having been in lockdown since early this year, many of us are well overdue for some TLC.
And what better way to start the new year right than by getting festive with your nails? Long or short, this treat for your nails will give you the pick me up you need to end 2020 on a high, and start 2021 with a smile.
Here are some posh looks for the season, done by @avisnails_nail.it.right.
