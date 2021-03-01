Fit to be tied

SOME of us will look on in awe at that unbreakable bond that some couples manage to share — the kind of love that will weather any storm, and that will last through the ages. And some of us will look on and want the same thing, so much so that we will do whatever it takes to get it, even if it means being rooted and bound by supernatural forces.

Have you ever felt that the bond you share with a partner was cemented with something other than true love and affection? Have you ever suspected that there was some other kind of intervention involved in your union — the kind that you just can't shake that funny feeling about?

Some of these people below tell why they thought they were 'tied', and others explain why they ventured down that slippery slope to win their lovers over.

Amanda, 32, nurse:

I've never been tied, but I have tried to tie someone, and I believe it worked for a while. My ex was trying to leave me, and I wouldn't allow it, so I paid a lot of money to this site online that claimed to 'join lovers' and they sent me a kit, and I followed the instructions. And just in case that wouldn't work, I paid more money to a man in MoBay, who sent me another kit. I also questioned my grandmother, under the guise that I was just doing research for college, and learnt of another method, where I placed his picture in water and then put it in the freezer. I tried a bunch of other things involving candles and cream soda, until I got tired of trying. Anyway, he didn't leave after all, and we stayed together for five more years, until I migrated and moved on.

Mel, 44, driver:

My father-in-law gave me a motivational book before we got married, and told me to keep it on my night table at all times, and I swear it had supernatural powers. One day I was arguing with my wife and the book just flew off the night table and right at me, no joke. And no matter how we would argue or fight, I could never leave her, no matter how miserable I was. Years later, another of her family members laughed and asked me if I never knew that my wife's grandmother was an obeah woman. The whole family had obviously made plans to tie me.

Jelaine, 42, caregiver:

I know my cousin's wife tied him, because one minute they hated each other so much that they were divorcing, then she went to Portland to her family one weekend, then returned, and to this day my cousin is still married, and they even got a couple more kids after that. Sweeter than them you can't find. But we all know that there's no way that they could have come from where they were to this; she mus' do him something.

Julia, 50, waitress:

I don't believe in the peas soup or stew peas or those things, but I once called one of those numbers in the paper and met up with a reader man in the plaza, and he gave me something to bathe with to make my man stop give trouble. And he asked for some of my man's personal belongings and I don't know what he did with them. But my man never stayed, and the reader man was always calling and wanting more money, as he said my man was just stubborn. I just blocked him one time when he wanted me to sleep with him so I could bind my man to me. I wasn't that desperate!

Elena, 30, seamstress:

My neighbour knows someone who tied a man and now he won't leave her alone, and the obeah man who did it dead and gone! So she doesn't even know where he planted the tie, but she wants the man to leave and he can't leave, and she's stuck with him, I guess, till one of them dies. The worst thing is to tie somebody then change your mind and then it's not so easy to pull.