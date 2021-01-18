Fitness, fashion, philanthropy

THE vision boards are done, the goals are set, and chief among them are plans to develop a healthier lifestyle through exercise. But to play the part, you have to dress the part. And what better way to start your fitness journey than by spreading positivity and goodwill in the process?

Great news! The Sagicor Foundation recently launched its 2021 season of Sigma Run Pop-Up Shop clothing line, which provides the perfect win-win opportunity for fitness warriors to build and expand their active wear wardrobe. Stocked with a variety of affordable fitness apparel, the pop-up shop is a one-stop store for people at various levels of their fitness journeys to give back to society while supporting a worthy cause.

All proceeds will go towards fund-raising efforts for the race beneficiaries —the paediatric and maternity wards of the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio hospitals as well as a one-year educational programme to get the nation's children back on track with their education, following the disruption in schools caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

So, go on! Kick that fitness journey into high gear and look fab while you work. Check out the Sigma Run merchandise @shopsigmarun on Instagram or via the charity run website at www.sagicorsigmarun.com.