Fixing your skin from the inside out — the anti-ageing diet
AS you get older your body will gradually enter a phase where things won't work as well as they used to, and this includes your skin. From wrinkles to skin tags and liver spots, leathery skin, and a propensity for other issues (including acne!), the largest organ on your body is perhaps the most accurate reflection of your age.
But there are things you can do to slow down the process of your lines and wrinkles telling your life story — and these include feeding your skin from the inside out. That means that through your diet, your skin will remain supple for ages, and you will leave people guessing at your real age.
Incorporate these foods in your diet to slow down the hands of 'Father Time'.
Blueberries
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants — naturally occurring chemicals that mop up free radicals which are produced in our bodies and can damage cells. Free radicals can damage skin leading to wrinkles.
Almonds
Almonds are a rich source of calcium and are low in carbohydrates, making them ideal even for low-carb diets. Calcium supports healthy bones especially after menopause when women are at increased risk of osteoporosis.
Avocado
Avocados are rich in healthy fats that help in the functioning of the immune system and decreasing inflammation. Fats keep you full for longer so you end up eating fewer calories per day, helping to maintain a healthy weight.
Wine
Drinking a glass of wine a day has been shown to decrease the risk of heart disease. Wine is also rich in antioxidants that help combat ageing in the skin and other organs.
Water
As we age, our skin loses elasticity. Adequate hydration helps to keep the skin looking healthy and supple. Our kidney function also naturally declines. Ensuring that we drink adequate water will increase blood flow to the kidneys and in turn promote overall good health.
Cucumbers
These contain silica which helps in collagen formation, helping to decrease wrinkles.
Tomatoes and watermelon
These contain lycopene which protects skin from UV radiation, sun spots, reduces skin roughness and ageing.
Guava
Guava contains high levels of vitamin C which aids in collagen production.
Oily fish
Oily fish — for example, sardine, tuna, mackerel and salmon— contain Omega 3 fatty acids that support skin, hair and nail moisture as well as skin elasticity.
