Foods that are sapping your energy
THERE are certain foods that will give you an instant energy boost, or keep you energised to perform daily functions, and these are pushed as superfoods or brain foods to include in your diet. Then, there are others that will sap your energy. And while some of these latter ones are well known, you'd never imagine that a few you may like are such culprits.
Some of these are:
Foods containing saturated and trans-fats
These include all types of red meat, margarine and fried foods. Your body has to work very hard to digest them, thereby using up a great deal of energy. Foods high in saturated fats include chocolate, cakes, puddings, pastries, pies, burgers and bacon. Foods high in trans-fats include microwave popcorn, frozen pizza, French fries, doughnuts and fried chicken.
Sodas
Sodas contain a lot of sugars and artificial sweeteners, which can do harm to the body. You may think that the caffeine boost from cola, for example, will increase your energy, but it will just make you feel good for a while, then you'll crash.
Caffeine
Coffee is known to delay sleep and make you feel alive and ready for the day or for a late night; however, it sets you up for a crash later, leaving you feeling even more exhausted. This is why many coffee drinkers need several cups a day in order to feel alive.
White bread, rice, pasta
Choose whole grain bread, rice and pasta instead of white, as the starches used in the production of these can increase your blood sugar levels while significantly reducing your energy levels. Whole grains will do the opposite — regulate your blood sugar levels and help keep your energy constant.
Alcohol
A glass or two of wine will help you unwind after a long day, but having more, or having an alcohol habit, will do nothing but make you lose sleep and become dehydrated.
