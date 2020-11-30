Fragrances as gifts for him and her
THE season of giving is fast approaching, and let's face it, we could all use some extra cheer this year. It's presents over presence this year for sure, so you might want to rush online to catch the Cyber Monday deals today before they are all gone. But what should you get your better half?
Well, since many of us won't get to enjoy the festive scents of fruitcake, mannish water, sorrel and ham that punctuate large family gatherings this Christmas, there is no better gift to give than a timeless fragrance to remind the special people in our lives that they are loved.
If you don't already know what fragrances to get, here are the top picks for both him and her this Christmas, as shared by some of our best-smelling readers:
FOR HIM
Fan di Fendi
I have tried just a few and I think the one that sticks out for me is a Fendi I once had. It made me smell really good for a longer period than others, so by virtue of that I felt comfortable and confident for longer. But I'm now using Chanel N°5. It's kind of feminine, but I like it.
Devrol, 36, fashion designer
Escada casual Friday
My favourite fragrance has always been Escada Casual Friday, now discontinued. I always got compliments when I wore it, so I just stuck to it. Once I went to pick up my friend and she said she knew I was outside as soon as I pulled up, and I smelled so damn good.
Marlon, graphic artist
Bleu de Chanel
It's strong, manly, and people always tell me that I smell really nice when I wear it. Even when I leave the room, my smell remains.
Kash, entertainer
L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Intense
This one is subtle, but lasts long. I like it because it smells expensive!
Giovanni, bearer
Invictus and 212
Firstly, I must say I hardly use cosmetics, but if I feel like using cologne, I go for Invictus. Everytime I use it I remember my daughter, because she chose it as a Father's Day gift for me once. I also like 212.
Nevada, 29, police officer
Creed Aventus
It's a bit pricey, but you'll never go wrong with this buy. It makes you feel stately, wealthy, nice.
Richard, project manager
Dior Homme Intense, Invictus Aqua and Valentino Uomo
My favourite now is Invictus Aqua 2016 for the warmer months; it uplifts me and makes me feel super fresh. For the cooler months I like Dior Homme Intense and Valentino Uomo Intense — they give me a sophisticated, classy feeling.
Forrester, designer
Mercedes Benz
It's a clean, classic scent, and I feel like it just complements just about anything I wear and gives me that edge. Also, I like their cars, so why not?
Brian, 25, content creator
FOR HER
White Diamonds
That's my mom's favourite. I remember growing up how she would dab a little on me when I was going to a special event. That was what we gave the funeral home to use on her. Now when I smell it on anyone, it brings back sweet memories that I had with her.
Monique, 28, guidance counsellor
Rue21 CJ Black
It is my favourite because it reminds me of someone very special to me. Every time I use it or smell it on someone else it reminds me of the time spent together.
Latoya, 30, teacher
Burberry Weekend
Wearing Burberry makes me feel slick and bold, perhaps because it's not really mine and I am always stealing it from my mom. But my own bottle of it would make the perfect gift.
Tammie, 21, student
Victoria's Secret
I have a Victoria's Secret vanilla mist that I wear when I feel boujee. It's really sexy and subtle and it lasts all day.
Tamika, 23, entrepreneur
I don't really like loud perfumes, and I can't afford expensive ones either, so I stick to Victoria's Secret's line of body products. My favourite is Amber Romance, only because my first boyfriend in high school gave it to me for Valentine's Day, and wearing it makes me feel like a young and carefree teenager again.
Samantha, 34, accountant
Daisy
The entire line is special, but the original Daisy and the Eau so Fresh make me feel young, fresh and vibrant. They're subtle, and smell like rain after a hot day. No matter where I stray to, I always come back to Daisy.
Tanya, teacher
Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell
I got this as I gift when I was in Europe, and I've managed to make it last and last. It's very chic, sophisticated, and smells like heaven.
Amy, researcher
Chloé Signature
This perfume is very feminine, and that's why I love it. It makes me feel fun and flirty, and best of all, it lasts.
Nicole, world traveller
