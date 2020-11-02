Frustrating issues with perimenopause

DEAR DONOVAN,

My name is Deborah and I'm going through perimenopause. I'm having a difficult time with this. My sleeping has been interrupted, I'm bloated, and I never had problems with weight, but I do now. It's very frustrating for me. I have always eaten healthy so that's not a problem, and whatever hurts me, I eliminate from my diet. I drink a lot of herbs in tea form which helps. How can I get this weight off? I do a lot of research and let me tell you something, if I hear one more person tell me that I can lose this weight even during perimenopause, I feel like I want to punch them. Can you help me?

I await your reply.

Perimenopause or menopause transition simply refers to the time when a woman's body is making the transition to menopause — the end of her reproductive years. Women start perimenopause at different ages — some as early as in their mid-30s. Overall, perimenopause is marked by the ovaries gradually beginning to make less oestrogen which is the main female hormone.

During perimenopause, the menstrual cycle may lengthen or shorten and there may even be times when an egg is not released from the ovaries. Even worse, a woman may experience symptoms such as hot flashes, sleeping problems and even weight gain. I must tell you that you are showing the classic signs of perimenopause and I can feel your frustration especially at your weight gain. However, even at the risk of getting punched, I believe it is possible to lose weight successfully in your perimenopause stage.

It is generally estimated that women gain about two to five pounds during the perimenopause transition. However, some women gain more weight than this. Weight gain may also be a function of the ageing process and not just perimenopause. As a matter of fact, researchers looking at weight and hormone changes in women 42 to 50 years over a few years found no difference in average weight gain between those who continued to have a menstrual cycle compared to those who started perimenopause. In addition, it was noted that during this study the women generally gained belly fat and lost muscle mass.

A major factor contributing to weight gain during perimenopause may be the increased appetite and calories that usually occur in response to hormonal changes. In another study it was found that the levels of hunger hormone ghrelin were found to be much higher in women in the perimenopausal stage compared to premenopausal and postmenopausal women. In addition, the low level of oestrogen during perimenopause may also impair the function of hormones such as leptin which help to control fullness and appetite.

Another factor which may also contribute to weight gain during perimenopause is hot flashes and the sweating which may be a deterrent to doing exercise regularly and helping you to lose weight. So in a nutshell, there are some challenges in losing weight in the perimenopause stage but several studies have shown that it can be done. So let's get cracking on this!

In order for you to lose weight, you will have to reduce your calorie intake below the level that it is now. Simply cutting your food portions into halves could jump start your programme. If necessary, you can also do one or two days where you are doing a juice fast. This will help to significantly reduce your calories and promote weight loss. Overall, it is still important for you to continue to eat in a healthy way. If possible, do a five-to seven-nights detox programme. This will help to clear the intestine and can result in weight loss.

In addition, it would also be good to increase your exercise. Exercise will help you to increase your calorie burning and also make you feel good. It might also be a good idea to work with a professional on your weight loss programme. Good luck.

We will answer your weight-related questions

Are you struggling to lose weight or just need some advice on living a healthier life? Tell us about your health issues and we'll have nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant answer them for you. Grant has over 12 years' experience in the fitness industry and is the owner of DG's Nutrition and Wellness Centre, 39 Lady Musgrave Road. Call him at 876-286-1363. E-mail questions to allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.