Funky quarantine fiancé

My fiancé and I have decided to live together during the quarantine period to reduce the amount spent on bills since we will both be home probably for a long time. I've noticed several things about him which I am sure can be fixed by a change of diet and an exercise regimen. Please note that while we have gone out and spent time together before, we have never been in close contact for so much time before.

I've noticed that not only does he eat a lot of junk, but he passes a lot of gas, and his bowel movements are extremely foul smelling. He also has an offensive body and breath odour in the morning, no matter if he bathes at night. He lives on the couch and only gets up to fetch another bottle of beer or another sandwich!

He drinks quite a bit too, and the only 'healthy' food he will eat is callaloo. I'm sure that the drinking and lousy food is what is causing his problems, but he doesn't agree. There's no way I can marry a man with these problems, and I need you to point out the link between what one eats and drinks and how it affects their body, so I can tell him.

Thanks to the COVID-19 quarantine you are now getting a chance to experience trial marriage with your fiancé. However, I see where you are getting to know new things about him which for the most part are a turn-off for you. However, I am also sure that during this COVID-19 period several couples are also going to be finding out things about their partners which they totally dislike.

That aside, it would be interesting to know to what extent the quarantine situation is affecting your fiancé's diet and activity. For example, he may be feeling stressed and anxious, and the fact that he is not at work may have him feeling bored. These factors might be pushing his drinking of beer and eating junk food.

On the other hand, maybe this is the way he has always been but you did not notice before. Whatever the cause is, this situation needs to be addressed now, not just for his health, but also to get you to make the final commitment on marriage. High body odour, foul breath, flatulence and stinky faeces are definitely a turn-off.

What has happened is that his body has now become toxic and he's now showing some of the classic signs. He's eating a lot of junk, small amount of vegetables and he's not getting much exercise or activity. This is a perfect prescription for going into a constipated state — meaning the amount of food he is eating is not balanced by the amount of faeces expelled.

In this situation, there's a back-up of partially digested food and faeces in the intestine. This creates a perfect feeding ground for microorganisms. The breakdown of partially digested food and faeces by these microorganisms produce gas which cause flatulence, and also produces a lot of toxins which makes the body toxic.

His unhealthy lifestyle can also lead to some lifestyle disorders like diabetes and hypertension. In addition, if he continues on this path he could also gain a large amount of weight over the quarantine period. Also, his poor eating habits and lack of exercise could also affect his immune system in a negative way. This is definitely not the time when you want your immune system to be compromised.

I would strongly suggest that he does a three to four day detox programme as well as incorporate more fruits, vegetables and vegetable juices into his diet. In addition, if he could get in 15 to 20 minutes of indoor exercise daily that would be good. I hope he makes the lifestyle change.

Good luck.

