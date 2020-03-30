Get quaran-thin with this daily workout guide

THE gyms might have closed and the advice may be to stay home in light of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases locally, but that doesn't mean that you get a pass to abort mission “summer body”.

In fact, just in case you think these recent announcements are a pass for you to become a couch potato while you self-quarantine, fitness trainer and personal instructor Gisel Harrow has shared just how to get quaran-thin, while keeping your mind and body healthy, with these exercises.

Monday

High-intensity Interval training (HIIT) workout (three sets):

30 Jumping jacks

20 Free squats

10 Push-ups

30 Bicycle crunches

Tuesday

Yoga:

1. Try a variety of standing, twisting and forward bending yoga poses. There are a number of online classes and YouTube videos with these. Explore some of the ones they have.

2. Be reminded that a crucial part of why one day is set aside for yoga is to ensure that attention is also given to strengthening your mental health. So don't just focus on the poses; do deep breathing, focus on your spiritual well-being, and you will be able to enjoy added benefits such as better quality sleep, improved cardio and circulatory health, better concentration, and develop an overall positive outlook on life.

Wednesday

HIIT (Three sets):

30 High knees

10 Burpees

20 Lunges

30-45 second Planks

Thursday

Cardio and stretches:

1. Cardio — jump rope, on spot jogging, brisk walk, treadmill, cycling —whichever works best for you.

2. Stretches — static stretches for all the major muscles holding each stretch for 10 counts.

Friday

HIIT (Do three sets for 30 seconds each):

1. Skaters

2. Windmills

3. Mountain climbers

4. Pop squats

“These exercise techniques can also be done in whichever way you want. The idea is to keep it balanced. No equipment is needed, but you can use whatever you have available to increase resistance,” Harrow advised.

Some resistance training devices that you can include in your home workouts are resistance bands, which are in a variety of sizes that you can choose from, weighted jump ropes, and TRX bands.

She also encouraged fitness participants to ensure that they eat nutrient-balanced meals and keep hydrated throughout the day.

