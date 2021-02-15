THE MEN'S ISSUE: Get rid of ingrown hairs and grow a lush, healthy beard with Rvffian

MANY men will tell you that they aren't scared of lions, tigers and bears, but they are definitely scared of ingrown hairs. These pesky blemishes are what Jaime Martin, the founder of Rvffian beard care products, refer to as the villain that every beardsman fears. But what are ingrown hairs anyway? How do they appear? And how do you get rid of them?

“Ingrown hairs occur when the sharp facial hair grows and curls into the skin,” Martin, who sports a lush, thick ingrown-hair-free beard, explains. “Sometimes a clogged hair follicle traps the hair strand and causes it to grow sideways instead of outward. In these cases, your skin becomes red, swollen and itchy.”

Martin notes that ingrown hairs tend to occur more in people with very coarse and curly hair. While they can also occur in other areas such as the armpits, pubes and scalp, ingrown hairs are very common — and noticeable — in the beard.

Martin recommends these beard care tips to reduce your chances of having ingrown hairs:

•Use a single-blade razor when shaving.

•Use a cool and clean washcloth after you shave. This helps to reduce irritation.

• Use beard-care products to keep your hair and skin healthy.

• Exfoliate and moisturise your face on a regular basis. This helps to get rid of dead cells and clogged pores.

When you do have ingrown hair, Martin advises that you do not pluck the strand right out with a tweezer, but instead use a clean needle to flick the tip out of the pore, so that it can keep growing normally.

“In serious cases, seek medical assistance,” he cautions. “They might recommend antibiotics or laser hair removal.”

With the ingrown hairs out of the way, it's time to put your best face forward with a healthy, handsome beard. Martin recommends that every man with a mane invest in beard oil and balm.

“Beard oil is a mixture of carrier and essential oils that help to increase beard growth and health. It is a staple in beard care and should be the first thing you purchase on your journey. Beard balm is second in command when it comes to beard-care. Beard balm has similar benefits to beard oil; however, it also helps to tame beard frizz and give it volume,” he explains.

These products, Martin says, also nourish and hydrate your beard, making it softer and more manageable, and giving it a healthy look and feel.

“Beards tend to absorb more moisture from your skin and leave the skin dry. As such, beard oil helps to hydrate the skin underneath the beard as well,” he adds.

He points out that dry skin then causes itchy beards and ultimately beardruff (beard dandruff). Beard balm helps to moisturise the skin and limit both of these problems.

“Both beard oil and beard balm help with beard growth and getting rid of patches,” he says. “They provide the hair strands with the necessary vitamins and minerals needed for beard growth. These vitamins and minerals leave your beard looking thick and healthy.”

Martin's Rvffian line of budget-friendly beard care products includes both a beard oil and beard balm. Both products come in two different scent profiles: Citrus Trove — a sweet and citrus aroma that pairs well with lighter colours and those fun environments; and Huntsman — a subtle woodsy aroma that goes well with darker colours and those outings with her.