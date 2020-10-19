Girl, it's OK...

THERE'S nothing about life that's sure nowadays — COVID-19 has brought with it a wealth of uncertainties in every sphere of life. Doubts that you managed to squash may have resurfaced; you may be unsure of the future, insecure about where you stand in your job or your relationship, and frustrated with the time it's taking for life to return to normal.

But while you grapple with these emotions, we're reminding you not to let your guard down, not to let certain standards falter, and most of all, that it's OK to still feel a certain way about your life choices and the decisions you make. So remember, it's OK...

1. To quit your job if you're not happy

Job security is at an all-time low but that doesn't mean that you have to tolerate your dragon of a boss just because you need the money. Better is out there, and the fear of the unknown should never force you to stick with an evil troll you're miserable with.

2. If you still want that divorce

COVID may be a tad apocalyptic, but that doesn't mean that you have to face the end of the world with a partner you can't stand, or who has done you wrong. The courts are still open, lawyers are still operating, and now's as good a time as any to break free.

3. To seek help if you feel like you're losing your battle with depression

We all need a little pick-me-up sometimes, and now, more than ever, is the time to book that spot for counselling, even if it's being done virtually. There's no shame in letting it all out to a trained therapist, and your soul will be at peace once you unburden.

4. To still want to find that spark

The feeling that life is getting out of control isn't enough reason to settle for mediocrity. It's OK to still want to find that spark with someone and to still be looking to find him, even if you have to find novel ways of searching.

5. To stick to your wants and don't-wants

Life may have thrown a curveball your way, making you question decisions you may have held true in the past, but it's still OK to want your life trajectory to take a certain path — like not including marriage or children in your life plans.

6. To have a good cry when everything is going wrong

You'd have to be superwoman to get through the last few months without breaking down from all the pressure, and if you have, that's OK. Have a good cry when the going gets tough, then brush yourself off and try again.

7. To feel totally discombobulated

With working from home, online schooling, trying to stave off feelings of depression, trying to budget with a reduced income, and wondering what the next few weeks will bring, it's OK to feel like your life is out of control. The important thing is that you can identify the tunnel, and know how to climb out of it.

8. To not see this as a warning to change

Sure, it may be the end of the world and Revelations may be in reveal mode, but that doesn't mean that you should force yourself to be spiritual in hopes that you will be 'saved'. It's OK to not use the current world events as a warning to change your life — that should happen when you're good and ready.