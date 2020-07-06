God's woman provides strong dose of empowerment

FAMILY and Faith Magazine's Founder & Editorial Director Shelly-Ann Harris has released a strong dose of empowerment for women of faith in these challenging times.

Leaning on examples from amazing women in scripture coupled with her own inspirational personal experiences, Harris provides insights and strategies for overcoming challenges in the easy-to-read seven-chapter publication published by Breadknife Productions.

“Writing this book has been an enriching and therapeutic journey for me personally. I hope it will enrich other women and empower them to face whatever life throws at them with confidence,” Harris said.

Happy readers have offered positive reviews:

“Worry woke me up tonight. There are so many things happening in my life and in the world that I find it hard to sleep through the night. Scrolling through my phone I found this. And for the last hour I have been filling myself with its wisdom and truth. I believe that God sent this book as a gift to me. I am going to close my eyes and go back to sleep in peace, knowing that He has my back.” — GB

“Shelly effortlessly told stories of women in the Bible and made a connection like I've never experienced before. Best of all, it was short!” — Suzie

The e-book and paperback are available on Amazon.com.

Harris has also authored the following publications:

•40 Agreements on Becoming 40

•The Goodies on Her Tray (poetry collection)

•We Don't Hate Mondays Anymore (children's book).

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Harris is a passionate woman of faith who uses various platforms to share empowering stories of victory and hope for all people, especially women.