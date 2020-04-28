He is 'Full Hundred' & she is the 'Proverbs 31' wife

INTENTIONAL friendship in a marriage is vital for it long-term success; it's like the oxygen that keeps love flowing. We caught up with beautiful and fun-loving couple, Raymond and Sophia Campbell, to glean some insights on how they are keeping their marital friendship alive.

Married for 19 years, Raymond and Sophia have two children — Naomi, 11 years old, and Nathan, 13 years old. Raymond, a sales consultant, and Sophia, a human resources executive and author of Life Lessons Devotional & Journal – A 14-day Journey, still delight in each other after almost two decades.

FFM: What do you love most about your husband?

Sophia: Commitment — I call him “full hundred”. His favourite Bible verse found in 1 Corinthians 13 is Love never fails. A good example of this was when I went through an especially difficult career challenge. Raymond was committed to seeing the process (over two years) through alongside me, so much so that at the end of it he was recognised as a consultant on my team. He never wavered in his commitment to me and I am very grateful, then and now.

FFM: What do you love most about your wife?

Raymond: I love her passion for God, me and our family in general. She shows this every day in the way she encourages us all to set goals. For example, spiritual, personal/academic, the expansion of our talents — music [violin] for Nathan, dancing [ballet] for Naomi — and ministry and co-author for me. Also, with her entrepreneurial spirit and drive she spearheaded the creation of Nathan's Violin Solos for our son and Naomi's by Design [custom jewellery business] with our daughter. She helps us to all reach for higher heights in all areas of our lives, as individuals and as a family as well. We are truly blessed to have her in our lives. She is our Proverbs 31 wife/mother.

FFM: Describe two things that you each intentionally do to keep the friendship thriving in your marriage.

Raymond: Because I know Sophia loves dancing, I would take her out to Waterfalls on a Thursday night at least once a month and we would just enjoy each other's company. I look forward to us sharing time together, eating fritters and soup, and of course, dancing.

Secondly, I purchase her favourite desserts — fruit and nut ice cream and chocolates — ever so often.

Sophia: I make lunch time calls and we share the events that have occurred so far in the day, and secondly, I do impromptu lunch time dates.

FFM: What advice do you have for married couples whose friendship has waned?

Sophia and Raymond:

•Continue to do the things you used to do for each like when you first met, and improve upon them.

•Be honest in communicating with each other in a loving and respectful way.

•Be able to laugh at and with each other — keep your sense of humour alive.

•Don't be afraid to seek Godly counsel such as a mentor, a senior married couple or counsellor.

•Finally, don't sweat the small stuff — always open your heart to forgiveness and reconciliation, because love never fails.

