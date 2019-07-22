Healthy and affordable substitutes for rice

SUNDAY and Monday — rice and peas; Tuesday and Thursday — dumplings; Wednesday and Friday — white rice; Saturday — soup with food stuff. Does this resemble the pattern of carbohydrates that are prepared in your home on a weekly basis? Surely you wouldn't mind some variation but, like many Jamaican households, yours may struggle to find other items that are affordable, easy to prepare, and eaten by everyone at home.

Registered nutritionist Shannon Grant recommends the foods below as good choices to switch from the regular white rice and white flour dumplings. These items are nutritious, readily available all year round, and will not cost you too much to add a little variety to your meals.

Bulgur wheat

Bulgur wheat is nutritious, quick and easy to prepare, and is also rich in nutrients. Bulgur is a good source of essential vitamins and minerals, and is also a very good source of insoluble fibre, which can be attributed to it being a very minimally processed grain. It also has slightly fewer calories compared to brown rice and quinoa.

Couscous

This is pasta that resembles broken rice grains. It's easier to prepare when compared to rice, and has a slightly higher protein content and lower calories as well.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are very nutrient-rich and very rich in fibre, which means consuming this tuber will provide the energy needed to fuel the body until the next meal. Sweet potatoes also help with lowering cholesterol, managing weight, as well as regulating bowel movements. You should reconsider discarding the skin of the potatoes, as this is where a significant amount of the fibre is found.

Cabbage

While it is not the most raved-about health food, cabbage actually has a nutrient density that is similar to vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and kale. While being very low in calories, cabbage is very rich in fibre, protein, and vitamins and minerals, including those needed for the proper functioning of the nervous system. Cabbage is very rich in antioxidants, and is good for your heart health and digestive system. It comes in a variety of colours and is an excellent addition to a raw food salad; it can also be cooked with spices and meats.

Chickpeas flour

If you still want to add flour to your meals, chickpeas flour is a good substitute for those who are gluten-sensitive. It is high in fibre and protein and can also be prepared similarly to wheat flour. It provides a significant amount of energy, which is as a result of its carbohydrate content. Of course you can just go straight for the peas themselves as an alternative, for the same benefits.