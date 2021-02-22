Help! My fibroids make me look pregnant

Dear Donovan,

I read an article you did on root tonics. I need help with eliminating fibroids that I've had for over 14 years which have now visually grown to make me appear pregnant (I'm 53 years young).

My second major issue is that I have light spots (I am dark-skinned) on my cheeks, centre of my forehead, now across my chest, my arms and the front and back of my thighs. The front of my thighs have a red rash on them. Are you able to help me? I've reached out to so many people.

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in and on a woman's uterus. Fibroids can vary in size, and many women will develop fibroids in their lifetime. Not everyone with fibroids will develop symptoms; however, sometime these fibroids become quite large and can cause abdominal pain and heavy periods which can lead to anaemia. Also, fibroids can cause discomfort as well as infertility and pregnancy loss.

I see where you have had fibroids for the last 14 years and you think that they are now causing your tummy issues. At age 53 the fibroids should have started to shrink, or have gone away, as they are oestrogen dependent. It might not be a bad idea to consult with your doctor to make sure that the fibroids are what is causing your large tummy.

Assuming that you have fibroids still present, you will need to make some lifestyle changes if you are going to treat them in a natural way. It is very important for you to make sure that you are at the right weight. If you are overweight, the body can produce more oestrogen than normal which can cause the growth of fibroids. In addition, reducing your intake of refined carbohydrates and sugary foods can also help to shrink fibroids.

A diet of brightly coloured fruits and vegetables can help to reduce inflammation and lower the risk of fibroids. Studies have also shown that some types of vitamins may also help to reduce the growth and size of fibroids. Your risk increases if you have low amounts of vitamin D and A. The B vitamins, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids, are also helpful in reducing the risk of fibroids.

That said, you have also mentioned that you have taken some roots tonics and you have not seen a difference in both of your conditions. It would have been good for you to mention the ingredients in your roots tonics. Usually, roots tonics contain herbs such as chaney root and sarsaparilla, which might be helpful for women with fibroids. Studies have also shown that chaney root is an excellent source of iron which can increase blood cell count and reduce the chance of anaemia. In addition, sarsaparilla can help to keep the hormones balanced and play a role in the health and function of the reproductive system. Also, you should be doing exercises and trying to reduce stress.

You also mentioned that you have been diagnosed with pityriasis alba. This is a skin disorder usually seen in young children and young adolescents, characterised by raised, rounded patches of lighter skin that are mainly on the face. The exact cause of this condition is unknown but it should be noted that usually no treatment is required for this condition and it usually goes away on its own. However, sometimes the doctor may prescribe a moisturising cream or topical steroid cream for its treatment. Doing a four-day detox programme and reducing your intake of refined carbohydrates, greasy food, sweet juices and sugary foods should help with this condition.

Overall, make the lifestyle changes and you should see some results in both conditions.

Good luck.

