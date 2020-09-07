Herbs for weight loss

DEAR DONOVAN,

I am currently on my journey to overall health, and having natural foods and herbs for myself and my family. I recently began exercising and want to maximise in every aspect of my life. I have begun drinking apple cider vinegar, water and honey in the morning before exercise, and eating a whole lime with water afterwards. It seems to have blocked my cravings for sweets and bread.

Can you please tell me which bitter herbs I can combine for weight loss in the trouble areas like my stomach, back and thighs? This is week two of my consistent exercise four days per week.

I am always very happy to meet people who are on their health and fitness journeys. This journey may even be more important now in this time of COVID-19. Improving your health and boosting your immune system might be some of the best advice I can you give about dealing with this disease.

I see where you have made some changes in your exercise as well as your nutrition programme. What is interesting is that you have found out that lime will help to cut your cravings as well as your appetite. In addition, lime will also help to boost your immune system.

I wish you had given me more information about what you are currently eating. I see where you are concerned about weight on your stomach and thighs. It is very important to note that as you lose weight you will lose weight all over, including your stomach and thighs. So if you want to lose weight, it is important to make further changes in your diet and exercise as well.

Overall, to get weight loss you will have to reduce your food/calorie intake so that your body can use up some of the reserved fat. In simple terms, you can reduce the amount of food you are now eating. Also, in keeping in line with what you're trying to do, you could also try to choose more healthy food options.

I see where you would like to find out about some bitter herbs that could help with your weight loss, especially in the stomach region. I must tell you that many bitter herbs are good for cleaning out the colon and detoxing the body. In other words, they are good at getting out extra faeces from the walls as well as the general area of the colon. If the colon gets cleansed, the stomach region can become smaller.

Some popular bitter herbs that can be used include aloe vera, cerasee, cascara, rice bitters, vervine and bitterwood. These herbs can be used as a tea for about nine days initially. However, I suggest you speak with a professional about which of these herbs might be best for you and how to use them. In addition, keep up with your exercise programme and maybe at some point you might want to increase the intensity of the exercise or you might want to increase the number of days doing it. Finally, I must also mention that I like the idea that your family is also on their fitness journey. Good luck.

We will answer your weight-related questions

Are you struggling to lose weight or just need some advice on living a healthier life? Tell us about your health issues and we'll have nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant answer them for you. Grant has over 12 years' experience in the fitness industry and is the owner of DG's Nutrition and Wellness Centre, 39 Lady Musgrave Road. Call him at 876-286-1363. E-mail questions to allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com