Hometown hook-ups in the jolly season

THEY don't call it the silly season for nothing. The 'Christmas breeze' blows a little bit colder when you're lonely during the holidays, and no amount of fruit cake or sorrel can fill the void inside that calls for a lover. Visiting family and friends away from home can sometimes displace us from our significant others, and oftentimes puts us right in the path of a holiday hook-up. It's also not uncommon to hear of an innocent hometown visit that blossomed into a festive tryst with a lover from Christmases past.

These readers truly understand that tis the season to be jolly. They share their tales of merriment that just might have landed them a spot on Santa's naughty list at the last minute.

Kevaughn, 30, programmer:

Some years ago my girlfriend and I could not decide whose parents to visit for the holidays, so we decided to split up and each go to our 'country' of origin for the few days. One of the first persons to come visit my mom on Boxing Day was my childhood crush who had lived down the street, but had been abroad for many years. She was so hot! And she was flirting with me heavily. On New Year's Eve when everyone went to watchnight at church she asked if I would drive her to the hilltop to watch the fireworks in the distance, but she had other intentions. We had our own fireworks in the car that night, and we haven't spoken about it since.

Shulaine, 27, entrepreneur:

Two Christmases ago I met the love of my life at a Christmas treat for kids in my old community. I usually hated Christmastime — I didn't even decorate or anything, but my friend asked if I would volunteer and I said why not. Lo and behold I saw the most handsome man helping to cook the food and making everyone laugh. He asked for my number before I left, and now Christmas is my favourite time of the year.

Tina, 29, quality analyst:

My ex and I had a Christmas tradition of staying in and watching horror movies — no cooking, no decorations, no visitors, nothing. Since we broke up and I got in a new relationship, my new man is all about Christmas and spending time with his family and all. I went along with it for two years, but I really don't like his family, and I'm not very close to mine, so last year I told him that I wasn't feeling well and wanted to stay home. I couldn't help but call my ex and invite him over for a movie night with benefits.

Smithy, 37, contractor:

I went to my family's place in St Ann one Boxing Day for our usual big family gathering, but I just told myself that everyone was off limits because it was a family thing. I was there drinking my mannish water when I noticed this one girl staring at me. She looked kind of familiar, but I wasn't sure who it was so I asked her if she knew me. She turned out to be a girl from the neighbouring community who I used to go to Sunday school with. We took a walk to catch up a bit, and by the time it got dark we were all caught up.

Gwen, 43, investment advisor:

My siblings from the States usually visit for the holidays, but one year things got hectic and they couldn't make it. I was newly single and bored, so I decided to surprise my sister in Maryland with a visit. It was great and she invited over her husband's family for dinner. This white 'family friend' also came by, saying he couldn't pass up an opportunity for some Jamaican food. I did most of the cooking and he was very impressed, but I got the feeling that he liked me more than the food. We went out for drinks and then back to his place. We did a little thing, but it wasn't great, so I came home and went on with my life like it never happened.