Hot chocolate and conversations

PLATO said the measure of a man is what he does with power, and there's a certain powerful force that exudes from these perfect specimens who grace our pages this week. They're not just good to look at — these men want to teach you a thing or two about themselves, life, and yes, love, as we prepare for Valentine's Day in a few days.

They are hiding nothing — not the valuable lessons about friendships and relationships, how they stay in shape, and definitely not the hard-earned rock-solid bodies that they have been chiselling.

You can't get this lucky anywhere else — swipe right and allow these men to introduce themselves.

Jean-Pierre Kavanaugh

Star sign: Pisces

Height: 6'2”

What do you value most in a friendship?

Being present and honest while keeping each other accountable. Plus a healthy sense of humour.



What three things would you bring to a deserted island?

Water, food and a satellite phone.



How do you keep yourself in tip-top shape?

The must-do exercises for my workout are lunges on leg day and face pulls every day.



If there is one meal you could eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Curry goat and roti.



What playlist is on repeat in your car?

My dancehall playlist. I'm also throwing in a bit of soca now since we're building up to carnival.





Kavion Grant

Star sign: Capricorn

Height: 6'1”

What do you value the most in a friendship?

In a friendship I value the same things I value in a relationship — open and effective communication, honesty and trust.



How do you stay in tip-top shape?

My must-do exercise is running before the sun rises at least four days a week and getting some body-work exercises in at least five days a week. My must-eat foods are Supligen and oats punch (Mhmhm) and chicken.



How long could you live without social media?

I don't need it once I am around other people or have something to do. Take me on a trip or give me some work to do and find out.



Is marriage an important institution, or just a piece of paper?

Marriage is a very important institution. I am only going to do it once.



What do you go for in a partner? Looks, or brains?

She has to look good and she has to be able to reason. How her mind works is very important to me. But most importantly, she has to be ambitious and committed to the task of achieving her goals. It takes a certain level of discipline and reasoning to do that.





Alex James

Star sign: Scorpio

Height: 6'

What do you value the most in a friendship?

Honesty. I like when friends can be honest with each other and can correct each other without hard feelings. The next thing is loyalty. It makes no sense we are friends if we can't have each others' backs no matter what.



What do you go for in a partner? Looks, or brains?

Why should we limit ourselves to one or the other? I think both are of equal importance. One without the other will feel a bit empty, so definitely both.



If there is one meal you could eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Fried chicken, usually with some rice and peas, raw veg and potato salad. My mother always made some nice fried chicken while I was growing up and I just can't let it go.



What songs are on your Valentine's night playlist?

To be honest I wish I had a Valentine's night playlist. Right now I'm trying to find a Valentine's night woman first, then I can consider the playlist!



What's your workout routine and how do you keep yourself in tip-top shape?

I'm trying to be consistent in the gym but it's hard to be consistent with my job so I play sports to keep active — squash and football twice per week. I still hit the gym occasionally, but sometimes it gets away from me. I kind of cut out fast food (I even try to avoid the fried chicken that I love so much) and try to include a lot of fruits and vegetables in my diet.

Jevon Dacosta

Sign: Pisces

Do you have a nickname? How did you get it? Do you like it?

Docky. I am quite comfortable with my nickname — it's just a shortened version of my surname. At Wolmer's most persons were referred to by their last names and if it was common or too long they found a way to shorten it.



What do you value the most in a friendship?

I value trust the most in a friendship. It can't be that I would say you are my friend, the one who should have my back, yet you go behind my back and join the others who try to break me down. That's just unacceptable.



What would you bring to a deserted island, if you could only bring three things?

I would take firstly, food, water, and then items to work out. I can't train without food or water and working out is my means of maintaining sanity and it is also very relaxing.



What's your work-out routine and diet must-dos?

My must do exercises are squats and bench press — I really enjoy dominating those routines.

I have to have ground provisions with almost every meal as it is my only way to maintain a flat tummy while consuming my daily levels of carbs.

Some key things I use to maintain top shape are not eating complex carbs at night, not eating too much rice, staying away from all fried items, and lastly, drinking a lot of water.



If there was one meal you could eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Home-made jerk chicken with half cup rice and peas and some mashed sweet potatoes and veggies. Once that jerk chicken is well seasoned I could eat any amount of it.



Akeem Hinds

Sign: Scorpio

Fun fact: Akeem placed second in the Mr Jamaica Bodybuilding contest in 2019.

What do you value the most in a friendship?

Loyalty and trust. Loyalty, because you need to have that one person in your life who has your best interests at heart, and at the end of the day you can be loyal to someone and still don't trust them, so I think it is important to have both go hand in hand.



What's your work-out routine and how do you keep yourself in tip-top shape?

My must-do exercise is supersets and abs. Usually when people work out they do one exercise at a time, or two. For me, I do three things together, called a superset, which means that you don't rest as much or your rest period is a lot shorter. Whatever body part I'm doing, I superset that with some abs and two other things so I keep my heart rate up and keep on the go.

Must eat foods would be fruits and salads. I eat those everyday because they're light, healthy and affordable. I work out six days a week and rest on Sundays —that's consistency.



What is your stance on social media? How long could you live without it?

How long can I live without social media? I'm not sure because I've never tried it, but I wasn't born with it so I'm sure I could do without it. Once I can have a chance to put myself out there in terms of my fitness life and whatever business I have in place, then I'm fine. Social media just kind of helps a bit more to get it out there, and make it accessible for people to find me.



Is marriage an important institution, or just a piece of paper?

My parents are married and I think it's important, especially if you have kids or you're planning on having kids, to set a good example for them. So yes, I think marriage is important and hopefully one day soon I'll be able to make that big day happen. It's important, once it's with the right person, of course.



What do you go for in a partner? Looks, or brains?

I'd say both, because at first you have to be attracted to the person before anything — that's a starting point. And then eventually you get to know the person and find out what they're about. The starting point would be looks, and then you see what's in the head in terms of if they're smart, dumb or in-between.

Tamichael Watson

Sign: Virgo

Fun fact: This professional rugby player is training to be a mathematics teacher.



Do you have a nickname? How did you get it? Do you like it?

Yes, I do like my nickname, Tami. Tami is a shortened form of my full name. I love it mostly because my mom and I share the same nickname.



What do you value the most in a friendship?

I value trust the most, simply because trust is the key ingredient on which I build any and all friendships. If I can't trust my friends then what's the point of friendship? Along with that is that our vibes should mesh well.



What would you bring to a deserted island, if you could only bring three things?

Most persons may say food, water and tools, but truthfully speaking, instead of tools I would bring along a girl I could count on because being alone is never a good thing. Being with someone you love and who loves you is one of the greatest things in this world.



What's your workout routine?

Usually, my workout routine consists of a full-body workout with only bodyweight exercises — they consist of different variations of push-ups, squats and abdominal crunches, which definitely help to build my body. And I am a professional athlete (rugby player) who is aiming to be a mathematics teacher after four years of schooling at The Mico University College. After the workout I usually go for any meat I can find, like chicken or beef and sometimes goat, because they're my main sources of protein, along with some vegetables



What do you go for in a partner? Looks, or brains?

I always look for both in a woman, but usually more of the latter. I highly value someone I can have meaningful conversations with — I am a sapiosexual so I love a woman who can challenge me mentally and physically, if you know what I mean. I would love a woman who I can have fun with and also get to see how she thinks and her point of view on the things happening in this world.