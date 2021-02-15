THE MEN'S ISSUE: How to get a six pack before summer

SWIMSUIT season is a few months away and many beach-loving, self-conscious men dream of peeling off their shirts with confidence to reveal a perfectly chiselled midsection.

If you happen to fall into this subset and are serious about being the proud owner of a coveted cobblestone core, personal trainer and fitness guru Gisel Harrow said that not only is this possible if you remain committed over the next few months, but she also has the formula to help you get there.

“A six-pack is not made overnight, but with a commitment to a specialised set of workouts aligned with proper nutrition and adequate rest in order, this is possible. Certainly, the process will be longer for some more than others but you have to trust the process,” Harrow advised.

Ready to start sculpting abs? Harrow shares her recipe to achieving what has now been dubbed as the holy grail of men's fitness:

Commit to an abs-friendly diet

Clean eating is an important first step to your ab-sculpting journey. This means that you want to eat more natural-based foods including your fruits, vegetables, proteins, preferably lean meat, whole grain foods and plenty of water. Cut back on refined and processed foods as well as alcohol, sugar and high-fat dairy foods.

Do lots and lots of cardio

Cardio or aerobic exercises, like brisk walking, jogging, running, riding and swimming are very helpful with burning abdominal fat, which, of course, contributes to the visibility of the abdominal muscles. Consider performing these exercises at the beginning of your exercise since it helps to warm up the body and prepare it for more rigorous exercises. Complete one or a combination of aerobic exercises for five to 10 minutes every time you exercise.

Russian Twist

Sit on the floor, with your feet off the floor and hold your arm extended with a weight plate. Now, quickly twist at the torso, then to the other side, and repeat this for six sets, 40 seconds each. Rest for 20 seconds between each set.

Sandbag plank

Position yourself like you are doing a press-up, except instead of your hands, you will rest on your forearms. Now, if you have someone with you, ask them to place a sandbag down the middle of your back (you may have to improvise and do it before getting down if you do't have help). Keep your back straight and tense your glutes and abs. Hold the position for 40 seconds and repeat for six sets and rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Heel tap crunches

Lie on your back and align your heels near your glutes. Now brace your core and lift your shoulders off the floor, then touch your right heel with your right hand, then your left heel with your left hand. Complete three sets of five repetitions, and rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Bird dog

Get into a tabletop position and then place your shoulders over your wrists and hips over knees. Now engage your core while lifting your right arm and left leg simultaneously. Keep your foot flexed when you kick back, with your palms facing inward to your body. When your arm and leg are at the same height as your torso, pause for a moment and bring your elbow and knee to touch underneath your body. Now complete this on your other side and repeat for three sets of five repetitions. Rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Cocoon

Get down on the floor and lie on your back. Now, extend your arms behind your head and raise your feet slightly off the ground. Pull your knees towards your chest and lift your backside off the floor. Simultaneously, lift your arms over your head as you perform a crunch. Repeat this for three sets of five repetitions, with a 20 second rest period between.

Harrow said that you can do as many variations of the exercises shared above for at least four days each week.