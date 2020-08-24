HOW long have you been single? This question can evoke every kind of emotion, depending on whether your single status is by choice, or an attribution you just can't shake. If you were to count the years, the months, the weeks, the days and the hours, how would this question make you feel?

Monique, 23:

I've been single for a year — to be specific, a year and three weeks. I'm using the time to heal, as it was a difficult relationship filled with cheating and dishonesty, so now I'm just enjoying being me. It's been exhilarating doing me, if I'm being honest.

Alexandria, 30:

I've been single for so long that I don't even remember what being in a relationship is like. I gave up on love years ago after boyfriend number three got another woman pregnant — and I figured that I had to be the problem. After a while I just got used to the lifestyle, and now I don't even think I want a man. I feel fine, because I can do everything for myself that women would ordinarily need a man for.

Maria, 34:

I'm sure I should be dusting for cobwebs (laughs), that's how long I've been single. It's been about seven years now. I don't feel any way about it, 'cause men are just pure stress, to be honest.

Paul, 37:

How long have I been single? How long is it normal to be single? I'm a single dad so I don't have time for relationships. I'm not celibate, but I don't have a right-out woman to share my life with.

Plum, 40:

It's been so long that men I wouldn't look at before are starting to look like a snack. I surprised myself the other day when my neighbour WhatsApp'd me, and I flirted with him all night. If you see him, and hear my neighbour talk, you'd understand how desperate I would have to be to even do this. But I'm getting up in age and sometimes I cry, because it's so frustrating to be single and not have anyone to depend on.