I do, or I don't?

OFTENTIMES we think we have certain standards, but when we find ourselves in sticky situations then we have to re-evaluate what we really stand for. When those we love test our boundaries, how much can we really tolerate or forgive? When it all comes tumbling down, will we choose to listen to our heads or our hearts? If you were in this situation, what would you do?

It's the night before your wedding and everything is paid for and set for the ceremony. Your partner confesses to you that he/she cheated on you a few times (with the same person) in recent months, but they hope to put that all behind them to be a good spouse to you in the marriage. What's your next move?

Shauna-Kay, 25, financial advisor:

It depends on my financial situation. Am I dependent on him in any way? Would I be left in the cold without him? Because if I went broke with this man trying to plan the wedding, then I would at least do the ceremony and try to make it work until I can get back on my feet again.

Keisha, 29, nurse:

I would still get married, even if it's just to know what the wedding feels like. Especially if we have kids together or our families started bonding. At least it was in the past and he came clean before going down the aisle. It would sting a little but I would appreciate the honesty.

Marlon, 26, doctor:

What you mean what's the next move? She haffi go find the man she cheat with and make him come marry her and pay for everything.

Raheem, 31, brand representative:

That's a sticky one. I really don't know what I would do. But I guess that if I had my suspicions and she made me feel bad in the past when I expressed them, then I wouldn't consider staying. But if it was something I knew nothing about and she just felt the need to come clean before the wedding, I would consider her side too.

Michelle, 34, cashier:

I would need to talk to the girl he was cheating with right away. If her story didn't match up with his, or I sense there were any feelings there, I'm out.

Kellion, 28, entrepreneur:

I would tell him I cheated in the past too. Then we'd both be sad clowns. Knowing how these men are, he would probably end up leaving me and spare me from having to make a decision.

Nadine, 30, real estate agent:

It depends on how long we were together for and what was happening between us when he stepped out. Like, if we were going through a rough time, or we weren't very serious when he had the affair, I could look past it. But if we were going good and he just cheated willy nilly, I would call off the wedding.

Sandy, 39, sales representative:

I would still get married like everything was good, so that I would have my name on everything after all I went through. Once a cheat, always a cheat, so sooner or later he would cheat again and I would ask for a divorce and milk him dry for the emotional damage.

Sean, 40, security consultant:

I would call it off, especially if I was faithful to her, or it was a man that I knew. She belongs to the streets.