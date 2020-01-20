I gave his wife a permanent reminder of our affair

MANY people are eager to start families because little people have a way of bringing unimaginable joy to our lives. They have the power to transform boys into men, teach people to love, to bring families together, and to permeate our homes with laughter and happiness. And while some people have a genuine desire to have these little loves roaming their homes and their hearts, other people have them because they need to make a statement or fulfil some other personal objective.

A few women who took the arduous trek to motherhood for reasons other than genuinely wanting children, have shared their reasons why below:

S, 32, medical student:

I had a child because I wanted my husband to stay — he would have stepped outside of our marriage. He threatened me that he would leave and so I decided to take a break and have the child. I struggled with loving myself and her during pregnancy and after. She is four now and I love her more now, but I didn't want a child yet and every time she inconveniences me it comes to mind. It's something that I keep secret and that I battle with.

Tiffany, 29, bartender:

I had my child because his other woman was too hype — worse, she told people that I was barren and just a bed warmer so I just fixed her business and got pregnant. My child gets taken care of because he is a good father, he is a very active part of her life, and that is what is important. And even if he was a deadbeat I can more than take care of my child.

Nickiesha, 36, call centre agent:

I stopped taking birth control and got knocked up by my boy toy because he was going to walk out on me. He is a Christian man and he destroyed my marriage and was going to crawl back to his wife and patch things up, so I gave him and her a permanent reminder of what was. She still took him back, but he is no more faithful than he was before because I still mess around with him to satisfy my needs.

Marsha, 37, realtor:

My son was my insurance. It meant that I would always have my talons in my ex's back. He has four daughters, but you know how men are with the boys. Even though we are not together, he still does more than he has to for us because he wants to keep me happy.

Sanda, 49, nurse:

Fear is what made me decide to have my daughter. I had my child out of fear that I would die alone; that when I got older there would be nobody to take care of me. There is no guarantee that my daughter will even be there, but for now it is comforting. I just hated the idea of being alone and dying alone.

Georgette, 46, IT consultant:

I had my son because I was too chicken to go through with the abortion. I never wanted children, but I found out I was pregnant when I was three months in. When the doctor told me about the risks I decided that I would prefer to die in childbirth that die attempting to kill my child.