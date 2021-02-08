I would do anything for love…but not that!

NOT even the copious amount of Lysol that we've been spraying can eradicate the infectious love bug in the air this week. As we gear up for the romantic weekend ahead (or gear up to watch the lovers get silly), we know that a lot of things will be done over the next few days that can only be attributed to that warm, fuzzy feeling deep in our chests.

But, while many of us would cross the ocean and steal the moon for the ones we love, there are still some things that we won't do. We all draw a line somewhere when it comes to love. It may be a little bit blurred, but it's still there. These people share what they won't do for love.

Sara, 24, nurse:

My toxic ex wanted me to cut off my best friend because he was a guy. Truth be told, my male friend wasn't into girls like that, but that was his personal business, so I did not feel the need to explain all of that to my boyfriend. It was none of his business. He should have trusted me enough to respect a friendship that he came and saw. I loved my boyfriend, but not enough to abandon my childhood friend to make him comfortable.

Andre, 32, tutor:

She was flirting with other guys, and having secret conversations with her exes on Snapchat, and when I found out about it she had the audacity to tell me, with tears in her eyes, that if I really loved her I would think about what I needed to work on so that she wouldn't go seeking attention from other men. The ridiculous thing is that I actually entertained the thought, and tried to compliment her more and make her feel even more special. But after a few days I thought, 'Wait, why am I rewarding her for infidelity?'

Kay, 28, accountant:

I was with a guy for about 10 months, and everything was going wonderfully. We were really compatible, both in and out of the sheets. But then he started expressing that he has a certain affinity for, you know, the back door. It started off simple enough, like how most black men like seeing and grabbing a pair of buns as nice and fluffy as mine. But then he started paying more and more attention to it when we were in bed. I had to step on the brakes one day when a wayward finger of his was trying to make an entry. Eventually, we stopped dating, and one of his complaints in the bitter break-up was that I was not 'sexually liberated'. Truth be told, I was okay with literally everything else, even his weird rubber fetish, but not that.

Amanda, 32, team lead:

I fell in love with my colleague who was on my team at work. We dated for about two years, and it was, honestly, the best relationship of my life. Then it was time for a promotion, and the department manager thought I was the best person to lead the team, and I was offered the promotion. His stats were next in line after mine, so he would've got it had I turned it down. He tried to convince me to turn down the promotion, saying it would make sense in the long run, when we got married and started a family. He said I would be able to stop working and care for the children, and he would be making enough by then to take care of all of us. It was a tough decision, and to this day I still wonder if it would really work out like he promised, but I'll never know, because I took the promotion, and he resigned and broke up with me because he couldn't stand to see me being his superior.

Anna-Kaye, 26, medical professional:

I have done a lot of crazy things for love, but where I drew the line was in university when my aspiring musician boyfriend wanted me to fleece $200,000 off my parents to kick-start his dancehall career. He was supposed to be a student too, but I can't remember him ever going to a class or sitting an exam. He was just living on campus, playing loud music on the block, or smoking under the tree. I had a soft spot for him because he was really sweet and attentive, and he was always there when I needed to talk to someone, but that was a risk I was not willing to take. My parents worked too hard for me to rob them like that. I eventually graduated, and it's now been four years and, as far as I can see, him still nuh 'buss' yet.