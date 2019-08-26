iCAN Foundation donates computers to women's groups

THE Women's Resource & Outreach Centre (WROC) and the Women's Empowerment Group (WE Group) both received a technological boost from the iCAN Foundation last Friday through a computer donation to each organisation.

The machines were contributed as part of iCAN's computer literacy programme, through which they distribute computers and provide training for organisations in need. iCAN founder Omar Evans explained that his organisation seeks to equip Jamaicans with the resources, skills and education to succeed in a competitive global society.

“This computer will help WROC to keep working to develop our community, and to positively impact the lives around us,” said accountant Chevelle Gerson, who collected on behalf of WROC. She noted that the machine would be especially useful in WROC's after-school homework programme, and for the assistance they give community members with setting up e-mail addresses, writing resumes, and crafting job applications.

Speaking on behalf of the WE Group, Opal Dennis said that she was happy that they now have a machine, which takes them one step closer to their goal of being an established charitable group whose main goal is to advocate for the development of women and youth in their community. Formed through training workshops conducted with them at WROC, the fledgling group has been operating out of WROC's offices.

The main donor for the computer literacy programme, Renee van Haaster, director of enterprise solutions at Microsoft Netherlands; Kimani Ffriend, iCAN operations and programme director; and members of the WE Group, were also present for the handing over.