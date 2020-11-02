ICWI donates $1m to Jamaica Reach to Recovery

JAMAICA Reach to Recovery, the support arm of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS), was presented with a cheque for 1,000,000 from the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) on October 23 at their head offices in Kingston. ICWI has been a long-standing partner of the Jamaica Cancer Society and Jamaica Reach to Recovery as they continue to work together in the fight against breast cancer.

The handover was made by president of ICWI, Paul Lalor.

“ICWI remains committed to the fight against breast cancer, not only in Jamaica, but regionally. We consider ourselves a 'ladies' company and we are happy to be part of an initiative which supports our ladies. The amazing work being done by the Jamaica Cancer Society and Jamaica Reach to Recovery makes this such a worthwhile project that has been very fulfilling in every way… fulfilling from the charitable aspect and for the staff at ICWI,” Lalor said.

As the title sponsor of the annual ICWI Pink Run, which usually takes place on the last Sunday of October, ICWI was disappointed that the 5K Run, the largest fundraiser for Jamaica Reach to Recovery, could not be held due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the fact that the ICWI Pink Run could not take place this year, ICWI is optimistic about the turn out for 2021.

“Last year saw a huge turnout of pink participants and supporters. We hope to make an even bigger contribution as we work towards getting to that magical $10 million mark next year,” shared Lalor.

The presentation was made to chairperson of Jamaica Reach to Recovery, Carolind Graham.

“Reach to Recovery is a voluntary organisation. We are all breast cancer survivors and so we know all too well how expensive treatment can be. This year has been even more challenging for us as we not only battle cancer but the downturn in donations and support due to the strain COVID-19 has put on the economy,” she said.