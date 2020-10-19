In need of a wash out

DEAR DONOVAN,

What can I use to make a wash out recipe?

The idea of a 'wash out' or a detox is still controversial in some circles, with many health professionals thinking that it is unnecessary and might even be problematic healthwise in some cases. It is believed by some professionals that the body can do its own detoxing and there is no need for outside help. That said, the practice of doing wash outs or detoxing has been done for a long time. The basic idea is that since in general our diets have changed towards the unhealthy side and we are getting in less physical activity, our bodies are producing more toxins which, if allowed to accumulate, can make us sick. It is therefore thought that it is important to periodically cleanse the colon of faeces and other unwanted materials.

For the believers of detoxing, it is generally thought that the body gives some indications when it needs to be detoxed. These might include headaches, foul breath, poor skin tone, low energy levels and flatulence. I see where you have asked me for a detox recipe; however, before you start your detox programme I would suggest that you speak with a health care professional.

For your detox, it might be easier to use a detox tea and there are several on the market. This might also be easier because it comes with instructions for use and the ingredients are already portioned out. However, it is quite possible to do a wash out with aloe vera. This is usually much gentler on the intestine and over time will give great results.

In making your aloe vera detox juice, I would suggest that you get a medium to large stem of aloe vera and cut it up with the skin on, and put it into an open container on the top shelf of the fridge. You will notice changes in the colour of the mixture over time. Four to six ounces of this mixture should be taken for nine nights and you will definitely see an increase in bowel motion and a decrease in the size of the stomach over time. In addition, your overall health should also improve.

Good luck.

