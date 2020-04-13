In lockdown with my annoying, nag of a spouse

WE all have habits that our partners find irritating, so much so that discussions about them will sometimes lead to days of tension and even ugly fights.

Unfortunately, with more couples working from home as part of the Government's plan to contain the coronavirus, instead of taking advantage of the time to bond, many are at their wits' end because they are finding it hard to cope with their partners' annoying habits.

Some readers share which imperfections have made it hard for them to love their partners lately.

Shay, 29, linguist:

This habit is a disgusting one...a nasty one. He and I barely were ever in the house around the same time so this wouldn't happen as often. But being that I'm in the house with him all day now, I dread using the bathroom. He always leaves the toilet seat up and the worst thing is that he either forgets to flush, or doesn't care to do it properly. I am so grossed out by how someone forgets to do something like that because it does not make any sense at all.

Delroy, 38, truck driver:

I always say, you know, she's busy, that's why the place looks a certain way. But now that she is here all the time and I get to work from home some days now, too, I realise she really is just nasty. I don't like a nasty woman and every time I say something it's either, “Mi just did ago do it,” or “Everything no affi do one day ennuh.” It's really getting to me man. She is turning me off.

Marshelle, 32, field supervisor:

Generally, my husband does very little around the house. He is also not really involved with the kids outside of taking care of his financial responsibility. It annoys me that he is lazy and that he believes nurturing the child is a woman's job. He does two hours of work and I work for eight and in-between I have to be the one to take care of the kids, homeschool them and clean the place and prepare dinner. It's getting on my last nerve now.

Tiana, 33:

I am by nature a nurturer; I like catering to my man and all, but something just does not make this list. I am home all day with him most days. He only works two days, so five days in the week he is here with me acting like I am his waitress. I will be working and this man will want me to get up from what I am doing to get him a drink of water, or make him something 'cause he doesn't know what to make. And because he says “please” I'm supposed to acquiesce. Somebody please tell Rona to hurry up and do weh she a do because this man is too lazy and inconsiderate.

Paula-Ann, 28, bursar:

I have been annoyed about the phone use, but it has intensified with us being home. I have to repeat things a million times because he is always buried in the phone. I thought we would spend some time together but the only time he is into me is when he wants sex.

George, 43, teacher:

To be honest, I was looking forward to the online teaching and so on. At least I could sleep in my bed a little bit more. But this woman does not know when to stop, and even when you think the talking is long done, there she is again coming to stir up mi spirit. Right now I feel like going by my daughter's place for a while because there is no peace in this house.

Dave, 53, music and entertainment specialist:

I love a woman who takes pride in her home but my wife is a clean freak. I can't even sit down without the woman cussing about what I am crinkling, every two minutes sweeping over my foot, doing laundry, and just being unable to chill. Then she complains about how tired she is, but it looks like she wasn't tired enough. She is too much man.