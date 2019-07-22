Dear Donovan,

What are your thoughts on doing intermittent fasting with PCOS? I have been doing intermittent fasting for the past 35 days. I do from 20-26 hours fasting and then an eating window of one hour. The reviews on intermittent fasting online are amazing but I have not been able to lose weight. My diet has not really been strict because it's mango time and I have been eating a lot of mangoes. I sometimes drink a bottle of ginger bear, eat rice and bread, and do not exercise. I also have PCOS and am therefore wondering if that has anything to do with the lack of weight loss. Could you give me your thoughts on intermittent fasting and how to do it properly while having PCOS.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder which affect almost 27 per cent of women of childbearing age. Simply put, PCOS is a condition in which there are many fluid filled sacs/cysts growing inside the ovaries. This condition is usually characterised by a high level of male hormones as well as infrequent or prolonged periods.

The definite cause of PCOS is unknown, but it is thought to be related to high hormone levels, especially insulin. Insulin, which is produced by the pancreas, controls the amount of sugar in the blood. Insulin helps move glucose to the cells from the blood so that energy can be produced. In some cases the tissues of the body become resistant to the effects of insulin. Therefore, the body produces extra insulin to compensate. This high level of insulin causes the ovaries to produce extra testosterone which affects the sacs where eggs are developed. This interferes with normal ovulation. Insulin resistance can lead to weight gain which can lead to even more production of insulin.

It should be noted that there is no cure for PCOS yet, but some symptoms such as acne, excess facial hair, high blood sugar levels and infertility can be treated. However, many of the symptoms can be reduced by fasting and this has been used as a weight loss tool.

Intermittent fasting involves going for extended periods without eating, usually following three main schedules. These are alternate day fasting, whole day fasting, and time restricted fasting.

Alternative day fasting involves going from days where there is no food restriction to days which have only one meal, which may provide only 25 per cent of the body's regular calorie needs. Whole day fasting, also known as 5:2 fasting, advocates the eating of about 500 calories for two days of the week, while on the other days of the week there are no food restrictions. Time-restricted eating means that a person eats all of their meals and snacks within a particular window of time each day.

I must tell you that fasting has been used for a long time to improve physical as well as spiritual health. It is generally thought that when the body takes a break from eating it is able to repair damaged cells. Digestion takes a lot of energy so if you are not eating, this energy can be used to create wellness in the body. But to be very frank with you, intermittent fasting does not guarantee weight loss.

The general idea is that with intermittent fasting you will consume fewer calories but it is also quite possible to overeat while doing the intermittent fasting programme. In your case you are eating rice and bread, etc, on your programme. I am therefore not surprised that you are not losing weight.

Fasting can make you hungry and if you eat the wrong foods, or large portions, you may not get the full benefit of intermittent fasting. In order for you to fully benefit from intermittent fasting you will have to choose meals that will not spike the calorie levels or the insulin levels.

Increased insulin levels can definitely affect your PCOS and the ability to lose weight. Food recommended on your intermittent fasting programme include fruits, vegetables, vegetable juices, lean proteins and generally food high in fibre. The main point to note is that in order for you to get weight loss, you must reduce your calorie intake. So, if you do a period of fasting followed by a period of high-calorie eating, weight loss may not happen.

The intermittent fasting programme seems to work for people who are disciplined and are able to stick to the fasting and diet schedule. Intermittent fasting is not a weight loss programme for everyone. However, if you try to reduce your calorie intake and even put in some exercise, you should see some results

The only way to lose weight and keep it off is to adopt a lifestyle programme — one with proper food and exercise.

