It's crunch time for building those summer abs

AFTER spending almost a year in lockdown, and adapting to a homebound lifestyle characterised by physical inactivity, many of us have been left with more than just a little pudge in the midsection. But with no clear sign of when we will be free from the shackles of the coronavirus, we have to learn to live with it. If perfectly chiselled abs made your new year resolutions list or vision board, then personal trainer and fitness guru Gisel Harrow has the perfect ab-sculpting regimen for you.

“They say that abs are made in the kitchen. This is the number one thing you'll hear when seeking a flat stomach or growing your abs. However, getting the perfect abs requires a combination of the right diet, consistency when exercising, dedicated training and cardio,” Harrow advised.

With summer on the way, check out Harrow's regimen for well-defined abs below:

Follow a structured meal plan

“When I say abs are made in the kitchen, it means that nutrition will be very important to your abs building process,” Harrow said. “You will need your fibre to help to keep you fuller for longer and suppress your appetite, so that you can shed the excess pounds.” She explained that you will also need to ensure that you increase your protein intake because it helps to build lean body muscles, and strive to consume your recommended amounts of other foods, such as vegetables, fruits, carbohydrates and water.

Arm extended planks

Get flat against the floor, then into a press-up position. Now, extend your arms past your head far as they can go and hold them there. Keeping your back straight, do three sets of these for twenty seconds each.

Burpees

Assume a standing position, and then position yourself to squat, keep going down until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Place your palms on the floor then kick your feet back as far as you can. Keeping your arms extended, as soon as your feet hit the ground, bring your knees in towards your hands, and then jump. As soon as you land immediately squat down again, and complete three sets.

Dumbell Lunge

With a dumbbell in each hand (choose weights you can manage at first, then gradually increase) stand upright, holding the dumbbells at your side with your palm facing your body. Now, with your right leg lunge forward and bend your trail knee as close to the floor as possible. Next, use the heel of your right foot and push your upper body back into the start position. Repeat with the left leg and complete three sets of repetitions.

Russian Twist

In a sitting position, your knees upwards and your arms extended, hold a weight plate and twist at the torso quickly. Now, continue to twist from side to side for three sets —twenty seconds each.

Overhead crunch

First, lie on your back and extend your arms over your head, keeping your body in a straight line. Then bend your knees, and hold your feet in place flat against the floor. Lock your arms and contract your abs to crunch your shoulders off the floor. Complete three sets for twenty seconds each.

Harrow said that in addition to these exercises and a clean nutritional plan you also need to rest, remain hydrated and avoid getting stressed. Not getting enough sleep can slow down the speed of your metabolism, which makes shedding pounds more difficult.